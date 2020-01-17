Wall Street edges up to fresh record highs on upbeat data

- Financial shares lead rally fueled by rising T-bond yields.
- All 11 major S&P 500 sectors post gains on Friday.
- Housing Starts in US rose to highest level in 13 years in December.
Wall Street's main indexes opened the last day of the week at fresh all-time highs supported by upbeat macroeconomic data releases from the US and strong earnings figures. As of writing, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 0.12% on the day while the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite were adding 0.2% and 0.15% respectively.
Among the 11-major S&P 500 sectors, which were all in the positive territory after the opening bell, the Financials Index is up 0.4% to lead the rally. A more-than-1% increase seen in the 10-year US Treasury bond yield seems to be helping financial shares find demand.
Earlier in the day, the data published by the US Census Bureau showed that Housing Starts in December rose by an impressive 16.9% to reach its highest level in 13 years at 1,608,000. Additionally, manufacturing output expanded by 0.2% despite a 0.3% decline in Industrial Production.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
