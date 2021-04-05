Wall Street Close: Stocks surge following string of strong tier one data releases

- It was a risk on session on Monday, the first session back for US equity investors after the long weekend.
- All major US equity bourses enjoyed healthy gains, with the S&P 500 rallying to record highs in the 4070s.
- Sentiment was boosted by a string of strong tier one US data releases over the past few sessions.
It was a flat-out risk on session on Monday, the first session back for US equity investors after the long Easter weekend. All major US equity bourses enjoyed healthy gains, with the S&P 500 rallying to record highs in the 4070s, up nearly 1.5% on the session, the Dow rallying 1.1% to close above the 33.5K level and the Nasdaq 100 charging 2.0% higher to climb above the 13.5K level (only just over 2.0% form all-tim intraday high levels). Small caps did not perform quite so well, but the Russell 2K still gained 0.5%. The CBOE Volatility Index rose a modest 0.58 to close just under 18.00.
In terms of the GICS sectors, aside from the S&P 500 Energy sector (-2.4%), which was hammered in tandem with a sharp sell-off in crude oil markets (WTI -4.3%), the gains were broad; the Consumer Discretionary sector was one of the best performing sectors, gaining 2.3% amid a more than 4.4% rise in Tesla shares after the Co. posted record delivery numbers. The Communication Services sector also rallied 2.3%, amid a 4.2% gain in Google shares and a 3.4% gain in Facebook. Information Technology gained 2.0% and Consumer Staples, Industrials, Materials and Utilities all gained over 1.0%.
Driving the day
FOMO at the start of what is typically a very strong month in terms of equity performance (April is historically one of the best months for US equity returns in the year) appeared to be running the show on Monday, with stocks heading in one direction (upwards) for near enough the entire session. Sentiment is being given a healthy boost by the string of strong tier one US data releases over the past few sessions; in chronological order, we had a blowout March ISM Manufacturing PMI survey last Thursday (the only negative was evidence of supply chain disruptions and shortages), a blowout March labour market report (916K jobs added to the US economy on the month versus expectations for 650K) and, most recently on Monday, a blowout March ISM Services PMI survey.
All point towards a US economy that is rapidly recovering in a bid to return to its pre-Covid-19 strength. As infection rates drop, the US nears herd immunity and the economy near-enough fully reopens over the summer, things are likely to only be getting better. An all the while, even though inflation is expected to spike in the near term, the Fed is intent on playing the long game and keeping its monetary policy settings ultra-easy. Tax talk also seems to have helped sentiment. Centrist Democrat Manchin again said that he does not want to see the US corporation tax rise to 28%, but 25% instead. His vote will be needed to pass any future Biden administration infrastructure bill.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds on to gains above 1.1800
The broad dollar’s sell-off helped EUR/USD to recover the 1.1800 mark, although there is no follow-through. Buying interest limited.
GBP/USD reaches three-week highs above 1.3900
Pound self-strength coupled with a weaker dollar, the latter pressured by market’s optimism, to send GBP/USD sharply up this Monday. Eyes on UK progress in the battle against coronavirus.
XAU/USD choppy and rangebound in $1720s
Spot gold prices (XAU/USD) have been choppy on Monday but have largely stuck within a $1720-$1730 range. Spot prices have remained fairly well supported above the 21-day moving average at $1721, with USD weakness since the arrival of US market participants also helping to keep gold supported.
DOGE lacks bullish momentum after Elon Musk's recent endorsement
Dogecoin price had a massive 30% spike on April 1 after Elon Musk tweeted that SpaceX will put a literal Dogecoin on the moon. However, this move didn't last long, and practically all gains were lost within the next 48 hours.
Yes, the Fed will cover Biden’s $4 trillion deficit
Central bankers and their comrades in Washington DC changed course in 2020. The policy shifted from “print money and hand it to Wall Street” to “helicopter money” in the form of direct payments and loans to citizens.