Wall Street Close: Bears tighten grips over economic fears, pre-ECB caution

US shares posted losses as doubts over economic transition joined pre-ECB fears.

Dow Jones, S&P 500 print three-day downtrend, Nasdaq drops 0.57%.

Fedspeak promoted tapering, JOLTs Job Openings and Beige Book did that too.

Perrigo jumped more than 9.0%, Coinbase dropped over 3.00%.

US equities end Wednesday on a weaker note as pessimism surrounding economic transitions from the pandemic dominates amid chatters over tapering. Also contributing to the risk-off mood were downbeat comments from the Fed policymakers and pre-ECB caution.

Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI) dropped 0.20% or 68.93 points whereas S&P 500 fell 5.96 points or 0.13%, both down for the third day. Further, Nasdaq leads the bearish impulse with 0.57% daily loss, or 87.7 points, to 15,286.60.

Signals concerning further prices hikes and strong jobs market, as recently hinted by the Fed Beige Book and JOLTS Job Openings, joined the coronavirus woes to fade the post-Jackson Hole optimism. St. Louis Fed Bank President James Bullard and New York Fed Bank President John Williams backed tapering in 2021 whereas Dallas Federal Reserve Bank President Robert Kaplan makes the case for an October taper despite cutting on Q3 GDP due to covid.

It should be noted that the doubts over US President Joe Biden’s six-pronged strategy, up for publishing on Thursday, joins the US Diplomat’s mixed view on Jerome Powell’s reappointment as the Fed Chairman to weigh on the sentiment. Additionally, signals from Republicans and some of the Democratic Party members to offer a bumpy road to the US stimulus also spoiled the mood.

Amid these plays, the US 10-year Treasury yields dropped 3.5 basis points (bps) to 1.336%.

Stock-specific chatters highlight Perrigo after its announcement to buy Hera SAS propelled the shares by 9.0% daily. On the other hand was PulteGroup that dropped over 6.0% to lead the losers on the S&P 500 despite conveying optimism for Q3. Furthermore, Coinbase dropped over 3.0% amid talks over a warning from the US Securities and Exchange Commission.

That said, global markets reach a bumper ECB day and hence trade moves may remain silent ahead of the event but any surprises will be welcomed with zeal.

