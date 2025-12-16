The NZD/USD pair trades in negative territory for the fourth consecutive day around 0.5775 during the early Asian session on Tuesday. The downbeat Chinese economic data exert some selling pressure on the New Zealand Dollar (NZD) against the US Dollar (USD). Traders brace for the release of a slew of US economic data, including the delayed November jobs report.

China’s Retail Sales expanded at their slowest pace since the COVID-19 pandemic, while the Industrial Production fell short of forecasts in November. This, in turn, undermines the China-proxy Kiwi, as China is a major trading partner for New Zealand.

China’s Retail Sales increased 1.3% YoY in November, compared to 2.9% in the previous reading, the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) showed on Monday. This figure came in worse than the market expectation of 2.9% by a wide margin. Meanwhile, Chinese Industrial Production rose 4.8% YoY in the same period, versus 5.0% forecast and 4.9% prior.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics will publish the key US Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) data for October and November after delays to data collection during the US government shutdown. The report could offer some hints about US employment conditions and the interest rate path. Any signs of slowdown in the US labor market could reinforce bets on rate cuts from the US Federal Reserve (Fed) and drag the Greenback lower.

Fed funds futures are pricing an implied 75.6% chance of a hold in rates at the Fed's January meeting, unchanged from a day earlier, according to the CME Group's FedWatch tool.