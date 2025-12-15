The USD/JPY pair loses traction to around 155.10 during the early Asian session on Tuesday. The Japanese Yen (JPY) edges higher against the US Dollar (USD) amid the expectation that the Bank of Japan (BoJ) will raise interest rates at the upcoming policy meeting on Friday. Traders will closely monitor key US economic data, including Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP), Retail Sales, and Purchasing Managers Index (PMI), which are due later on Tuesday.

Rising bets for an imminent rate hike by the BoJ provide some support to the JPY and create a headwind for the pair. Traders have been pricing in the chance that the Bank of Japan (BoJ) will hike interest rates on Friday. Reuters reported that the Japanese central bank would likely maintain a pledge at the December policy meeting to keep raising interest rates, but noted that the pace of further hikes would depend on how the economy reacts to each increase.

According to a December 2-9 Reuters poll, 90% of economists expected the BoJ to raise short-term interest rates to 0.75% from 0.50% at the December meeting. This is a significant increase over the last Reuters survey conducted last month, which only had 53%.

A catalogue of US data delayed by the government shutdown is set to be released later in the day. The employment reports for October and November will be released on Tuesday, which could provide more clarity on the labor market's health and likely influence expectations for the Federal Reserve’s (Fed) January meeting. The US Consumer Price Index (CPI) inflation data will be published on Thursday. A strong set of employment figures could underpin the Greenback, while signs of a weakening US labor market could weaken it further.