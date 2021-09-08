European Central Bank Preview: Taper on the table, but don’t get too excited about it

- The ECB will likely start discussing tapering, but nobody expected a clear announcement on it.
- August inflation soared to 3% YoY in the EU, policymakers should take note of it.
- EUR/USD is in a clear long-term downtrend and could resume its decline sub-1.1800.
The European Central Bank is having a monetary policy meeting on Tuesday, September 9, and market participants are hoping for hints on tapering, although President Christine Lagarde may disappoint them, retaining its cautious tone.
Tapering discussion kicks in
The central bank announced a Pandemic Emergency Purchase Program (PEPP) of €1.85 trillion with the start of the coronavirus pandemic, scheduled to run until March 2020. Like every major central bank, European policymakers aimed to keep borrowing costs low in order to keep credit flowing and support economic growth. The benchmark rate has been trimmed to 0% well before the pandemic started, and chances of a hike are still far away on the horizon.
Back in July, the European Central Bank announced a change in its forward guidance, introducing a “symmetric two per cent inflation target over the medium term,” Clarifying that it does not necessarily imply lower for longer interest rates. According to this latest review, the 2% inflation target has become a ceiling, although it allowed moderated and transitory deviations.
Inflation and growth
Meanwhile, the Consumer Price Index jumped to 3% YoY in August from 2.2% in the previous month, while core inflation doubled from 0.7% to 1.5%. Will or will not the ECB take notice of such high inflationary levels?
Government Council Members have been spreading mixed messages ahead of the event. Most have made hawkish hints, although, on Wednesday, Bostjan Vasle said the EU still needs a ‘highly accommodative monetary policy, as new waves of pandemic may slow recovery. Contradictory to another ECB policymaker, Robert Holzmann, who said that the central bank could normalize monetary policy quicker than expected.
At this point, it seems that the central bank will maintain its ultra-loose policy in place, despite the spike in inflation. However, the tapering discussion will surely be on the table. Whatever policymakers let know about it will set the tone for EUR/USD. Additionally, the ECB is expected to review its inflation and growth forecasts. A better outlook could partially offset a not so hawkish stance from Lagarde & Co.
EUR/USD possible reaction
The EUR/USD pair is in a long-term downtrend, with the latest advance toward 1.1908 still seen as corrective. Now back to battle around the 1.1800 level, the ECB needs to boost the pair beyond the mentioned 1.1908 for the pair to have bullish chances in the mid-term. Unless Lagarde announces a firm intention and a clear path towards retrieving financial support, a 100 pips advance has not many chances.
A more dovish stance is not in the cards, but if it happens, it could be quite a shocker and push the pair lower toward the year low at 1.1663. In any case, if the pair closes the post-ECB decision day sub-1.1800, lower lows for the year are on the table.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD drops towards 1.1800 amid firmer USD, mixed ECB-speak
EUR/USD is edging lower towards 1.1800, as the US dollar firms up amid a cautious mood. Delta covid variant concerns keep investors unnerved. Conflicting messages from ECB policymakers weigh on the euro ahead of Thursday's monetary policy decision.
GBP/USD remains on the defensive below 1.3800 amid USD strength
GBP/USD records third straight day fall on Wednesday. US Dollar Index remains strong above 92.50 despite a downtick in the Treasury yields. Tax hike and Brexit concerns weighed on the prospects of the sterling.
XAU/USD clings to gains near $1,800, lacks follow-through
Gold attracted some buying on Wednesday and was seen hovering near daily tops, around the $1,800 mark during the early European session.
Solana price to retest all-time high at $195 as SOL remains unfazed by market crash
Solana price crashed roughly 17% from its opening price on September 7 but recovered quickly. A continuation of the uptrend will push SOL to retest the all-time high at $195.42. If bears produce a lower low below $139.14, it will invalidate the bullish thesis.
Will the ECB out-hawk the Federal Reserve?
This is the big question as we all get back to work after the US Labour Day holiday. With summer officially over, although it may not feel like that in London after July weather turned up two months’ late, the focus is back on what ...