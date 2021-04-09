VXRT Stock Forecast: Is Vaxart a buy or sell?

- NASDAQ:VXRT fell by 0.35% on Thursday as the stock lagged the NASDAQ index which gained 1.03%.
- Vaxart is banking on a demand for its COVID-19 tablet treatment.
- Vaxart teams up with a pharmaceutical giant to prepare for a flu vaccine in a post-COVID world.
NASDAQ:VXRT has been one of the forgotten micro-cap biotech plays as Operation Warp Speed fades into the background. Following the releases of injectable vaccines from Pfizer (NYSE:PFE), Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA), and AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN), the COVID-19 vaccine discussion has lost its momentum. On Thursday, Vaxart traded relatively flat but still lagged the NASDAQ which once again surged by 1.03% on the strength of a rebound from big tech. Vaxart lost 0.35% during the trading session, and closed the day at $5.67. Vaxart has had a difficult time gaining traction with investors, and is trading well below both its 50-day and 200-day moving averages, signalling its downward trend thus far in 2021.
Stay up to speed with hot stocks' news!
Months ago, Vaxart surged on the news of its tablet-form COVID-19 vaccine candidate, named VXA-CoV2-1. This was during a time where logistics for transporting and storing Pfizer’s vaccine was making headlines, so many investors believed Vaxart’s tablet would be an easy solution. Well, here we are, and Pfizer’s vaccine remains in global circulation, while Vaxart received Phase 1 clinical trial data that its efficacy lagged that of Pfizer. Still, if further clinical trials return more positive news, then we could see Vaxart returning to its higher price levels.
VXRT Stock price news
Vaxart is also bringing its tablet form of vaccine to a new partnership with pharmaceutical giant Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ), to provide a new influenza vaccine moving forward. Although the flu has inexplicably disappeared for the most part during the COVID-19 pandemic, biopharma firms are already preparing for a world after COVID-19 is under control, which may mean a return of the seasonal flu virus.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD drops below 1.1900 as dollar rebounds amid risk-aversion
EUR/USD is trading below 1.1900, retreating further from two-week highs of 1.1927 amid resurgent haven demand for the US dollar whilst the Treasury yields recover. Concerns about vaccines in Europe outweigh the Fed's dovish message.
GBP/USD struggles around 1.37 on dollar strength, Brexit and covid concerns
GBP/USD is trying to hold onto 1.37, trading near the March lows. The US dollar is rebounding the from dovish Fed-induced blow. Concerns about Britain's vaccine supplies and Brexit-related issues are weighing on sentiment.
Rejection at 50-DMA recalls XAU/USD sellers, $1730 eyed
Gold looks to retest $1730 support after retreating from five-week highs. Technical indicators still back the case for the upside. 50-DMA at $1760 is the level to beat for XAU/USD bulls.
Cardano’s Alonzo update might catalyze ADA price for 78% upswing
IOHK revealed Alonzo, the next protocol update for the Cardano blockchain. The upgrade will build on top of the recent releases like Mary, Allegra and so on to bring smart contract capabilities. ADA price falters but holds up as buyers eye a 78% bull run to record levels.
Bank to the Future: Interest rates return to market center stage
Interest rates have been this year's focus for currency valuation. American Treasury yields have climbed sharply fueling the dollar's rise. The Federal Reserve has two discrete rate policies, a repressive bond program for ...