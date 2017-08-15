USTR official: US, Canada & Mexico are well prepared to meet aggressive NAFTA timetable

USTR official: US, Canada & Mexico are well prepared to meet aggressive NAFTA timetableBy Eren Sengezer
The United States, Canada, and Mexico are well prepared to meet aggressive NAFTA timetable, a U.S. trade official said on Tuesday, as reported by Reuters.
Key quotes (via Reuters):
- Will be 'quite ambitious' in first round of NAFTA talks
- Hope to expand market access for U.S. agricultural products
- Will seek to add appropriate mechanism on currencies
- Will table quite a lot of text at first round of NAFTA talks, aiming for high standard agreement
- We aim to address U.Ss. trade deficits throughout the NAFTA agreement
