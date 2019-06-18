USTR Lighthizer: US-Mexico-Canada agreement has 'most ambitious labor chapter' ever negotiated

In his prepared remarks delivered to lawmakers on Tuesday, the U.S. Trade Representative, Robert Lighthizer, said that the U.S.-Mexico-Canada (USMCA) trade pact has the 'most ambitious labor chapter' ever negotiated.

Key quotes (via Reuters)

USMCA pact as watershed development for labor, reducing incentives to outsource jobs.

We are having constructive discussions with lawmakers on improvements to the USMCA.

Hopes to submit implementing legislation that Congress can approve very soon.

Lighthizer didn't touch on the U.S.-China trade negotiations in his remarks but may have to respond to questions on that matter during the Q&A session.