USTR Lighthizer: Removal of China's retaliatory tariffs, new purchases are 'important part' of trade discussions

Adding to his earlier comments about the U.S. willing to engage with China in trade negotiations, the U.S. Trade Representative (USTR) Robert Lighthizer said the removal of China's retaliatory tariffs and new purchases were 'important part' of trade discussions while explaining that China had backtracked on some "digital issues" in trade negotiations.

"We will do what he can to address lawmakers' concerns about the USMCA trade deal," Lighthizer further noted.