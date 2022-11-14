- Federal Reserve officials and risk aversion underpin the US Dollar.
- The Japanese Yen fails to gain traction after BoJ’s Kuroda comments.
- The USDJPY is forming a bullish harami, which could exacerbate a test of 142.50.
After diving more than 5% in the last week, the USDJPY is staging a comeback, bouncing off the last week’s lows around 138.00 and climbing over 150 pips. Factors, like Federal Reserve’s policymaker hawkish commentary, triggered a risk-off impulse, as depicted by US equities falling. At the time of writing, the USDJPY is trading at 140.28, above its opening price by 1.10%.
US Dollar underpinned by Federal Reserve commentary
Sunday’s hawkish commentary by Federal Reserve (Fed) Governor Christopher Waller shifted sentiment sour. Waller commented that the Fed “still has ways to go” lifting interest rates and added that the Central Bank could moderate the size of interest-rate increases to 50 bps at their December meeting or the one after that, reiterating that the US central bank is not close to pausing.
Meanwhile, the Fed Vice-Chair Lael Brainard is crossing newswires, saying that the most recent CPI suggests that Core Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) could also show a reduction. She added that it would be appropriate to slow the pace of hikes, and further rate hikes would be data-dependent.
The US Dollar Index, a gauge of the greenback’s value against a basket of peers, extended its gains by 0.36%, up at 106.807, after falling to three-month lows at 106.281. in the meantime, the US 10-year Treasury yield edged down one bps at 3.865%, capping the USDJPY rally around the current exchange rates.
Japanese economy picking up, says BoJ Kuroda
Aside from this, in the Asian session, the Bank of Japan (BoJ) Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said the economy was picking up and reiterated that monetary policy conditions would remain at ease to support the US economy. Kuroda added that the BoJ is watching the impact of raw material inflation and monitoring the effects of the FX market.
USDJPY Price Analysis: Technical outlook
The USDJPY is neutral biased, even though it cleared the 100-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at 140.79, exposing the USDJPY to selling pressure. Of note, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) exited from oversold conditions, suggesting that sellers are losing momentum. Also, USDJPY’s last two days’ price action is forming a bullish-harami pattern.
If the USDJPY clears the 100-day EMA, the next resistance would be the psychological 141.00 figure. Once cleared, the following resistance would be November’s 11 daily high at 142.48, followed by the 50-day EMA at 145.37.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EURUSD rises above 1.0300 ahead of Fedspeak
EURUSD has managed to recover above 1.0300 in the second half of the day on Monday. The cautious market mood, however, allows the US Dollar to hold its ground and limits the pair's upside as investors keep a close eye on comments from central bankers.
GBPUSD loses recovery momentum, retreats below 1.1750
GBPUSD has lost its recovery momentum after having climbed above 1.1800 earlier in the day and declined below 1.1750. With Wall Street's main indexes opening deep in negative territory, the US Dollar preserves its strength and forces the pair to stay on the back foot.
Gold on its way to $1,800 and beyond
The American Dollar recovered some ground on Monday but quickly resumed its decline ahead of the US opening as investors keep moving away from it. Spot gold started the day with a soft tone and fell to an intraday low of $1,753.19 a troy ounce, now trading near a fresh three-month high in the $1,775 price zone.
Will the crypto market recover above $1 trillion?
BTC, along with ETH and XRP, is struggling to maintain a bullish outlook. The crypto market is currently hovering around $800 billion, still substantially below the $1 trillion mark.
S&P 500 (SPX) can continue advancing but is beginning to look stretched
The recovery in the stock market continued on Friday, but the moves were more subdued due to the effects of the bond market being closed during Veteran's Day.