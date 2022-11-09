- USDJPY remains depressed near a two-week low amid the prevalent selling around the USD.
- The overnight break below the 200-period SMA on the 4-hour chart favours bearish traders.
- It still seems prudent to wait for weakness below 145.00 before positioning for further losses.
The USDJPY pair struggles to capitalize on its modest intraday uptick and attracts fresh selling in the vicinity of the 146.00 mark during the early European session on Wednesday. The pair is hovering around a nearly two-week low, just below the mid-145.00s and remains at the mercy of the US Dollar price dynamics.
In fact, the USD Index languishes near its lowest level since September 20 touched on Tuesday amid speculations that the Federal Reserve will slow the pace of its rate-hiking cycle. This, along with uncertainty over the results of the US mid-term elections, offers support to the safe-haven Japanese yen and exerts some pressure on the USDJPY pair.
The Fed, however, is still expected to hike interest rates by at least 50 bps in December, which remains supportive of elevated US Treasury bond yields. The Bank of Japan, on the other hand, so far, remains committed to guiding the 10-year bond yield at 0%. The resultant widening of the US-Japan rate differential could limit losses for the USDJPY pair.
From a technical perspective, the overnight slide below the 200-period SMA on the 4-hour chart could be seen as a fresh trigger for bearish traders. Moreover, acceptance below the 146.00 mark might have already set the stage for a further depreciating move. That said, the emergence of some buying ahead of the 145.00 psychological mark warrants caution.
The broader set-up, however, suggests that the path of least resistance for the USDJPY pair is to the downside. The negative outlook is reinforced by the fact that technical indicators on the daily chart are holding deep in the bearish territory and are still far from being in the oversold zone.
Hence, any attempted recovery back towards the 146.00 round-figure mark could be seen as a selling opportunity and runs the risk of fizzling out rather quickly. This, in turn, should cap the USDJPY pair near the 200-period SMA support breakpoint, around the 146.60-146.65 area. That said, a sustained move beyond could negate the near-term bearish bias.
On the flip side, a convincing break through the 145.00 mark should pave the way for an extension of the recent retracement slide from a 32-year high touched in October. The USDJPY pair might then accelerate the fall towards testing the next relevant support near the 144.45 horizontal zone before eventually dropping to the 144.00 round-figure mark.
USDJPY 4-hour chart
Key levels to watch
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|145.4
|Today Daily Change
|-0.23
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.16
|Today daily open
|145.63
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|147.88
|Daily SMA50
|145.25
|Daily SMA100
|140.57
|Daily SMA200
|132.33
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|146.94
|Previous Daily Low
|145.31
|Previous Weekly High
|148.85
|Previous Weekly Low
|145.67
|Previous Monthly High
|151.94
|Previous Monthly Low
|143.53
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|145.93
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|146.31
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|144.98
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|144.33
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|143.35
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|146.61
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|147.58
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|148.23
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
