USDA Under Secretary: US, Chinese negotiating principals will hold call on Friday

While giving an interview to Todd Gleason on Commodity Week, the United States (US) Department of Agriculture (USDA) Under Secretary Ted McKinney recently said that the negotiating principals from the US and China will hold call on Friday. He also sounds upbeat on the prospects of a successful Phase One deal.

Key quotes

"The US, Chinese negotiating principals will hold a call on Friday."

"Farmers have stuff lined up to sell."

"A better than 50% chance the two sides get a deal signed."

FX implications

News like this could add strength to the market’s risk sentiment while also supporting the Antipodeans, mainly the AUD/USD pair that currently trades near 0.6785.