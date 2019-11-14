USDA Under Secretary: US, Chinese negotiating principals will hold call on Friday

While giving an interview to Todd Gleason on Commodity Week, the United States (US) Department of Agriculture (USDA) Under Secretary Ted McKinney recently said that the negotiating principals from the US and China will hold call on Friday. He also sounds upbeat on the prospects of a successful Phase One deal.
Key quotes
"The US, Chinese negotiating principals will hold a call on Friday."
"Farmers have stuff lined up to sell."
"A better than 50% chance the two sides get a deal signed."
FX implications
News like this could add strength to the market’s risk sentiment while also supporting the Antipodeans, mainly the AUD/USD pair that currently trades near 0.6785.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
Euro rolling into the Asian session below the 1.1024 level
The Euro, on the daily chart, is trading in a downtrend below the main daily simple moving averages (DMAs). This Thursday, the market traded mainly sideways with a spike at the end of the London session.
GBP/USD approaches 1.2900 as the greenback eases
The GBP/USD pair is at fresh weekly highs in the 1.2880 region, as speculative interest moved away from the dollar, and in spite of poor UK data.
USD/JPY: En route to challenge 108.00
The USD/JPY pair has fallen to a fresh weekly low of 108.25 in the last trading session of the day, ending the day with substantial losses just a few pips above this last. Japan’s economy grew at the slowest pace in a year in Q3.
Gold recovering but not out of the woods
Gold is gaining steam for the third consecutive day. The yellow metal is challenging the 1475 resistance and the 50 SMA on the four-hour chart. This is a key level to break for a potential move higher towards the 1490/1500 resistance zone.
US China trade and the global economy: Q&A with FXStreet senior analyst
After the meetings in October it was unclear if the new levies planned for December would be called off. And now, reports suggest that past duties may be removed. All in all, a positive development, isn't it?