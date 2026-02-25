GBP/JPY Price Forecast: Clears key resistance, aims towards 212.00

The GBP/JPY rallies for the second straight day, up by over 0.80% as Yen weakness extends, as the Japanese Prime Minister Takaichi nominates two slightly “dovish” academics to the Bank of Japan’s board. The cross trades at 211.94, slightly below the day’s high of 212.12.

GBP/JPY Price Forecast: Technical outlook

The technical picture shows that the uptrend has resumed, after bottoming near the confluence of the 100-day SMA and a support trendline at around 207.62. Bullish momentum in the GBP/JPY rose as the Relative Strength Index (RSI) crossed aggressively above the 50-neutral level, an indication of buyer’s strength.

GBP/JPY first resistance is 212.00. A breach of the latter will expose the February 9 high at 214.44, followed by the February 4 peak at 215.00. Once cleared, the next stop would be the July 2008 peak at 215.88 ahead of August’s 2007 monthly low, previous support turned resistance at 219.32.

On the downside, support is seen at 50-day SMA at 211.11, followed by the February 16 high turned support at 209.68. Once breached, the next demand zone would be the February 23 daily low of 208.14 ahead of 208.00.

GBP/JPY Price Chart – Daily

GBP/JPY Daily Chart