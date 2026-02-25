TRENDING:
Trade War
XAU/USD
Silver
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
Login
|

GBP/JPY Price Forecast: Clears key resistance, aims towards 212.00

  • GBP/JPY rallies after Sanae Takaichi nominates dovish academics to the Bank of Japan board.
  • RSI breaks above 50, signaling renewed bullish momentum after rebound from 100-day SMA.
  • Break above 212.00 opens path toward 214.44 and 215.00, with 211.10 key support.
GBP/JPY Price Forecast: Clears key resistance, aims towards 212.00
Christian Borjon ValenciaChristian Borjon ValenciaFXStreet

The GBP/JPY rallies for the second straight day, up by over 0.80% as Yen weakness extends, as the Japanese Prime Minister Takaichi nominates two slightly “dovish” academics to the Bank of Japan’s board. The cross trades at 211.94, slightly below the day’s high of 212.12.

GBP/JPY Price Forecast: Technical outlook

The technical picture shows that the uptrend has resumed, after bottoming near the confluence of the 100-day SMA and a support trendline at around 207.62. Bullish momentum in the GBP/JPY rose as the Relative Strength Index (RSI) crossed aggressively above the 50-neutral level, an indication of buyer’s strength.

GBP/JPY first resistance is 212.00. A breach of the latter will expose the February 9 high at 214.44, followed by the February 4 peak at 215.00. Once cleared, the next stop would be the July 2008 peak at 215.88 ahead of August’s 2007 monthly low, previous support turned resistance at 219.32.

On the downside, support is seen at 50-day SMA at 211.11, followed by the February 16 high turned support at 209.68. Once breached, the next demand zone would be the February 23 daily low of 208.14 ahead of 208.00.

GBP/JPY Price Chart – Daily

GBP/JPY Daily Chart

Japanese Yen Price Today

The table below shows the percentage change of Japanese Yen (JPY) against listed major currencies today. Japanese Yen was the strongest against the US Dollar.

USDEURGBPJPYCADAUDNZDCHF
USD-0.26%-0.41%0.38%-0.17%-0.85%-0.52%-0.12%
EUR0.26%-0.15%0.65%0.09%-0.58%-0.25%0.14%
GBP0.41%0.15%0.83%0.24%-0.43%-0.10%0.29%
JPY-0.38%-0.65%-0.83%-0.53%-1.21%-0.86%-0.48%
CAD0.17%-0.09%-0.24%0.53%-0.68%-0.34%0.05%
AUD0.85%0.58%0.43%1.21%0.68%0.33%0.73%
NZD0.52%0.25%0.10%0.86%0.34%-0.33%0.40%
CHF0.12%-0.14%-0.29%0.48%-0.05%-0.73%-0.40%

The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Japanese Yen from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent JPY (base)/USD (quote).

Author

Christian Borjon Valencia

Markets analyst, news editor, and trading instructor with over 14 years of experience across FX, commodities, US equity indices, and global macro markets.

More from Christian Borjon Valencia
Share:

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD shifts its attention to 1.1900 and above

EUR/USD shifts its attention to 1.1900 and above

EUR/USD has shaken off Tuesday’s dip, pushing back beyond the 1.1800 mark amid decent gains as  Wednesday’s session draws to a close. The rebound is largely driven by a modest pullback in the US Dollar, as markets digest the aftermath of President Trump’s SOTU speech and continue to monitor trade-related headlines and signals from the White House.
 

GBP/USD challenges multi-day highs near 1.3530

GBP/USD challenges multi-day highs near 1.3530

GBP/USD leaves behind the previous day’s decline and regains fresh upside traction on Wednesday, surpassing the 1.3500 barrier in a context of a modest decline in the Greenback and a generalised improved mood in the risk-linked space. Meanwhile, the US tariff narrative continues to dictate the mood among market participants after Presidet Trump’s SOTU speech failed to surprise markets.

Gold remains bid and close to $5,200

Gold remains bid and close to $5,200

Gold buyers are returning to the fold on Wednesday, targeting the $5,200 area and possibly beyond, after Tuesday’s corrective dip from monthly highs. The rebound in the precious metal comes as the US Dollar loses traction, with Trump’s SOTU speech offering little fresh direction and AI-related nerves continuing to ease.

UK financial watchdog advances stablecoin oversight as four firms pilot issuance

UK financial watchdog advances stablecoin oversight as four firms pilot issuance

The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) in the United Kingdom (UK) is advancing toward the final stablecoin regulatory framework with a pilot program involving four companies, including Monee, Financial Technologies ReStabilise, Revolut and VVTX.

Nvidia earnings to influence AI trade and broader market sentiment

Nvidia earnings to influence AI trade and broader market sentiment

For the last three years, Nvidia has been the engine of the AI boom, and now Wall Street is watching to see whether that momentum can keep going. High-growth stocks have been struggling to maintain their bullish trend in 2026.

Cosmos Hub Price Forecast: ATOM rebounds slightly, bearish outlook remains intact

Cosmos Hub Price Forecast: ATOM rebounds slightly, bearish outlook remains intact

Cosmos Hub (ATOM) price rebounds, trading above $2.05 at the time of writing on Wednesday, after undergoing a sharp correction since last week. Weakening on-chain and derivatives data support a bearish outlook, while technical analysis remains unfavorable.

Best Brokers in 2026

Best Forex Brokers in 2026: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Best Forex Brokers in 2026: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2026: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2026: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2026: What to know
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2026: What to know
Best Brokers in Mena in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Mena in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best CFD Brokers in 2026: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best CFD Brokers in 2026: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Best Brokers in Latam in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Latam in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2026: Top 5 trusted brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2026: Top 5 trusted brokers
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2026
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2026
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers