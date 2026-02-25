AUD/JPY Price Forecast: Skyrockets past 111.00 on hot Aussie CPI
- AUD/JPY clears 111.00 as markets price further RBA tightening following firm inflation data.
- RSI enters overbought territory, underscoring strong bullish momentum and sustained upside pressure.
- Break above 111.47 exposes 112.00 next, with 113.00 emerging as extension target.
The AUD/JPY rallies over 1.20% on Wednesday, after an inflation report in Australia prompted investors to price additional rate hikes by the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA). At the time of writing, the cross trades at 111.38.
AUD/JPY Price Forecast: Technical outlook
From the technical standpoint, the AUD/JPY looks bullish after clearing previous yearly high of 110.79 and clearing the 111.00 milestone. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) shows that bulls are gathering steam as the index cleared the 70 — usually seen as an overbought level, but due to the strength of the trend, the most extreme area sought by traders would be the 80 mark.
If AUD/JPY clears the yearly high of 111.47, this clears the path to test the 112.00 mark. The Average True Range (ATR) is 111 pips. Hence, if the cross finishes the session at current levels, if the ATR fulfills, the next key resistance is 112.49, followed by the 113.00 milestone.
Should the AUD/JPY retreats below 111.00 it opens the door to test the February 10 cycle high of 110.67, followed by the 20-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) at 109.34. On further weakness, the next stop would be a key support trendline drawn from November 2025 lows, at around 108.00.
AUD/JPY Price Chart – Daily
Japanese Yen FAQs
The Japanese Yen (JPY) is one of the world’s most traded currencies. Its value is broadly determined by the performance of the Japanese economy, but more specifically by the Bank of Japan’s policy, the differential between Japanese and US bond yields, or risk sentiment among traders, among other factors.
One of the Bank of Japan’s mandates is currency control, so its moves are key for the Yen. The BoJ has directly intervened in currency markets sometimes, generally to lower the value of the Yen, although it refrains from doing it often due to political concerns of its main trading partners. The BoJ ultra-loose monetary policy between 2013 and 2024 caused the Yen to depreciate against its main currency peers due to an increasing policy divergence between the Bank of Japan and other main central banks. More recently, the gradually unwinding of this ultra-loose policy has given some support to the Yen.
Over the last decade, the BoJ’s stance of sticking to ultra-loose monetary policy has led to a widening policy divergence with other central banks, particularly with the US Federal Reserve. This supported a widening of the differential between the 10-year US and Japanese bonds, which favored the US Dollar against the Japanese Yen. The BoJ decision in 2024 to gradually abandon the ultra-loose policy, coupled with interest-rate cuts in other major central banks, is narrowing this differential.
The Japanese Yen is often seen as a safe-haven investment. This means that in times of market stress, investors are more likely to put their money in the Japanese currency due to its supposed reliability and stability. Turbulent times are likely to strengthen the Yen’s value against other currencies seen as more risky to invest in.
