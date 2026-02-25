AUD/JPY Price Forecast: Skyrockets past 111.00 on hot Aussie CPI

The AUD/JPY rallies over 1.20% on Wednesday, after an inflation report in Australia prompted investors to price additional rate hikes by the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA). At the time of writing, the cross trades at 111.38.

AUD/JPY Price Forecast: Technical outlook

From the technical standpoint, the AUD/JPY looks bullish after clearing previous yearly high of 110.79 and clearing the 111.00 milestone. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) shows that bulls are gathering steam as the index cleared the 70 — usually seen as an overbought level, but due to the strength of the trend, the most extreme area sought by traders would be the 80 mark.

If AUD/JPY clears the yearly high of 111.47, this clears the path to test the 112.00 mark. The Average True Range (ATR) is 111 pips. Hence, if the cross finishes the session at current levels, if the ATR fulfills, the next key resistance is 112.49, followed by the 113.00 milestone.

Should the AUD/JPY retreats below 111.00 it opens the door to test the February 10 cycle high of 110.67, followed by the 20-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) at 109.34. On further weakness, the next stop would be a key support trendline drawn from November 2025 lows, at around 108.00.

AUD/JPY Price Chart – Daily

AUD/JPY Daily Chart