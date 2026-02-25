Nvidia beats Q4 consensus, hikes guidance, stock up 3% afterhours

Nvidia (NVDA) beat the Wall Street consensus for fiscal fourth-quarter 2026 results after the market close on Wednesday. NVDA stock rose more than 3% following the news.

Adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $1.62 beat by $0.08, while revenue of $68.13 billion beat by $1.9 billion. Revenue in the quarter jumped 20% QoQ and 73% from a year earlier. Of that topline figure, Data Center segment revenue was $62.3 billion, up 22% from Q3 and 75% higher than a year ago.

Gross margin in Q4 reached 75.2% on a non-GAAP basis, right in line with what CFO Colette Kress said was the company's goal during the Q3 earnings call.

"Computing demand is growing exponentially — the agentic AI inflection point has arrived. Grace Blackwell with NVLink is the king of inference today — delivering an order-of-magnitude lower cost per token — and Vera Rubin will extend that leadership even further,” said Jensen Huang, founder and CEO of NVIDIA, in a statement. “Enterprise adoption of agents is skyrocketing. Our customers are racing to invest in AI compute — the factories powering the AI industrial revolution and their future growth.”

For the first quarter of calendar year 2026 (fiscal Q1 2027), Nvidia guided for $78 billion in revenue, well above the $72 billion expected by Wall Street

Separately, Salesforce (CRM) reported a beat on the top line, but revenue came in in-line with the analyst consensus. That wasn't good enough for the market as shares slid 4% initially afterhours. Snowflake (SNOW) stock dipped 3% after reporting its own narrow consensus beat, while The Trade Desk (TTD) stock plummeted over 14% following a Q1 revenue guide that came in $10 million below consensus.