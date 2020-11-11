USD/ZAR to slump to the 14.90 area in the coming weeks – Credit Suisse

Economists at Credit Suisse adopt a bullish stance on the rand as they see potential for a decline in USD/ZAR to the 14.90 area in the coming weeks. The rand will continue to trade as a proxy for the EM currency complex but local developments also point in a rand-positive direction. The main risk comes from the possibility of a change in the risk-friendly global environment.
Key quotes
“Although USD/ZAR has come a long way already in the rand rally that has unfolded so far this month, we see still mainly downside risks to the pair from here. This is in part because we think the outcome of the US elections and fresh hopes for a COVID-19 vaccine to be ready for use soon will keep risk markets upbeat and the EM currency complex supported.”
“While we expect USD/ZAR to be driven primarily by factors that are external to South Africa, local developments are rand-supportive as well. The arrest of the ANC’s Secretary-General, Ace Magashule, on 10 November could be viewed by investors as a signal that the government intends to pursue a market-friendly agenda once the economy stabilizes. Meanwhile, we do not expect the policy rate decision next week (19 November) to have a material impact on the rand.”
“On the assumption that global conditions will remain favourable for the EM currency complex, we set a short-term target for USD/ZAR of 14.90. At this point, we refrain from putting our base case forecast much lower given that the rand already managed to outperform many of its EM high-yielding peers between early August and late October. Meanwhile, if the recent correlation between USD/ZAR and the S&P500 remains in place, a drop in USD/ZAR to the 14.50 area will require another sizable rally in S&P500 to around 3,800, which is more than 7.0% above its current level.”
“Given its high-beta nature and historical tendency to mean-revert through large moves USD/ZAR is likely to rise in a notable way in case global conditions shift in a negative direction for the EM currency complex. That might happen, for example, if a sizable rise in US real rates triggers a broad-based rally in the dollar. In these conditions, we would look for a rebound in USD/ZAR to around 16.08. This level was a support level for many weeks. But this is not our base case.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
