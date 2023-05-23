USD/ZAR retreats further from record highs to six-day lows near 19.15

- The USD/ZAR is correcting lower after hitting record highs last week.
- The US Dollar rises on Tuesday across the board amid risk aversion, limiting the downside in the pair.
- Key events ahead: South African inflation, FOMC minutes and SARB interest rate decision.
Despite a prevailing negative market outlook and a stronger US Dollar, the South African Rand (ZAR) has exhibited resilience by maintaining its position, supported by expectations of interest rate hikes by the South African Central Bank. The USD/ZAR pair declined to 19.16, reaching its lowest level since the previous Wednesday, before bouncing back to 19.20.
US economic data showed mixed results
The US S&P Global/CIPS Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) unexpectedly contracted in May, dropping to 48.5, while market expectations were for a reading of 50. Conversely, the Services index surpassed predictions, rising to 55.1 compared to the anticipated 52.6.
The S&P 500 index (SPX) and the Nasdaq Composite both closed with declines of over 1%. The risk aversion sentiment bolstered the US Dollar, leading to a 0.30% climb in the DXY as it tested weekly highs.
South Africa: inflation data and SARB
On Wednesday, inflation data will be released in South Africa. Market consensus is for a modest slide in the annual inflation rate from 7.1% to 7.0% and the Core Consumer Price Index to rise from 5.2% to 5.3%.
The South African Reserve Bank (SARB) will announce its monetary policy decision on Thursday. There is an expectation of a 25 basis points rate hike, raising the interest rate from 7.75% to 8.00%. However, there are also risks of a larger rate increase, which has supported the Rand.
USD/ZAR outlook
After surging to 19.51 on Friday, the USD/ZAR started to correct lower. The correction found support above 19.15. On the 4-hour chart, the pair remains below a bearish 20-period Simple Moving Average, currently at 19.30. If it rises above this level, it could potentially test 19.50 again.
On the flip side, below Tuesday's low at 19.15, the next support level is seen at 19.10, followed by 18.99 (May 15, 16 low).
Technical levels
USD/ZAR
|Overview
|Today last price
|19.2054
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0192
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.10
|Today daily open
|19.2246
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|18.7478
|Daily SMA50
|18.4148
|Daily SMA100
|18.0304
|Daily SMA200
|17.7715
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|19.5032
|Previous Daily Low
|19.206
|Previous Weekly High
|19.525
|Previous Weekly Low
|18.9943
|Previous Monthly High
|18.5399
|Previous Monthly Low
|17.7526
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|19.3195
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|19.3896
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|19.1193
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|19.0141
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|18.8222
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|19.4165
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|19.6084
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|19.7136
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
