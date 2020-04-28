USD/ZAR Price Analysis: USD dives to 1-1/2 week lows against South African Rand

NEWS | | By Haresh Menghani
  • USD/ZAR witnessed some heavy selling for the second straight session on Tuesday.
  • Optimism over the easing of lockdowns globally prompted some aggressive USD selling.

The USD/ZAR pair remained under some heavy selling pressure for the second straight session on Tuesday and dropped to 1-1/2-week lows, around the 18.60-55 region in the last hour.

The pair failed to capitalize on last week's bullish daily/weekly close above the 19.00 round-figure mark and witnessed a dramatic turnaround from the vicinity of record highs set earlier this month.

The latest optimism over the easing of coronavirus-related lockdown and a push to accelerate the gradual re-opening of the economies prompted some aggressive US dollar long-unwinding trade.

This comes after South Africa's President Cyril Ramaphosa announced a phased easing of five-week lockdown restrictions from May 1, which provided an additional boost to the SA rand.

The downfall seemed rather unaffected by the fact that the country is relying on the International Monetary Fund, World Bank and New Development Bank to finance the economic stimulus package.

President Ramaphosa last week unveiled R500 billion stimulus package to support the economy amid the coronavirus pandemic. On Friday, Finance Minister Tito Mboweni amended the combined fiscal and monetary package to over R800 billion.

Hence, it will be prudent to wait for some strong follow-through selling before confirming that the pair might have topped out in the near-term and positioning for any further depreciating move.

Later during the early North-American session, the release of the Conference Board's US Consumer Confidence Index might influence the USD price dynamics and provide some trading impetus.

Technical levels to watch

USD/ZAR

Overview
Today last price 18.5955
Today Daily Change -0.2057
Today Daily Change % -1.09
Today daily open 18.8012
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 18.5751
Daily SMA50 17.1581
Daily SMA100 15.822
Daily SMA200 15.3442
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 19.0676
Previous Daily Low 18.7567
Previous Weekly High 19.2222
Previous Weekly Low 18.661
Previous Monthly High 18.0895
Previous Monthly Low 15.2132
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 18.8755
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 18.9489
Daily Pivot Point S1 18.6827
Daily Pivot Point S2 18.5642
Daily Pivot Point S3 18.3718
Daily Pivot Point R1 18.9936
Daily Pivot Point R2 19.1861
Daily Pivot Point R3 19.3046

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

