USD/ZAR Price Analysis: Bounces from one-month lows despite an impending bear cross

NEWS | | By Omkar Godbole
  • USD/ZAR has recovered from four-week lows, still, bias remains bearish. 
  • The 50- and 100-day SMAs are about to produce a bearish crossover for first since December. 

USD/ZAR is trading at 16.8752 at press time, representing a 0.34% gain on the day, having hit a one-month low of 16.7936 on Thursday, 

The bounce from four-week lows could be extended to the descending 5- and 10-day simple moving averages, currently at 16.94 and 17.03 as both the hourly chart RSI and the MACD histogram are reporting bullish signals. 

However, the daily chart MACD, an indicator used to gauge trend strength and trend changes, has crossed below zero in favor of the bears. In addition, the 50-day SMA is about to cross below the 100-day SMA for the first time since December 2019. 

As such, the pair may have a tough time crossing the 5- and 10-day SMA hurdles. A rejection at one of these MAs would reinforce the bearish bias and will likely yield a drop to 16.50. The immediate bearish bias would be invalidated if the pair finds acceptance above the 10-day SMA. 

Daily chart

Trend: Bearish

Technical levels

USD/ZAR

Overview
Today last price 16.869
Today Daily Change 0.0304
Today Daily Change % 0.18
Today daily open 16.8386
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 17.1712
Daily SMA50 17.5383
Daily SMA100 17.4503
Daily SMA200 16.0517
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 16.9799
Previous Daily Low 16.7954
Previous Weekly High 17.4187
Previous Weekly Low 16.8735
Previous Monthly High 17.6219
Previous Monthly Low 16.3363
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 16.8659
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 16.9094
Daily Pivot Point S1 16.7627
Daily Pivot Point S2 16.6867
Daily Pivot Point S3 16.5781
Daily Pivot Point R1 16.9473
Daily Pivot Point R2 17.0559
Daily Pivot Point R3 17.1318

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

FXStreet Trading Signals now available!

Access to real-time signals, community and guidance now!

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD extends losses toward 1.1250 amid coronavirus concerns

EUR/USD extends losses toward 1.1250 amid coronavirus concerns

EUR/USD is trading closer to 1.1250 as concerns about US coronavirus cases are growing. Eurozone finance ministers are meeting ahead of next week's summit.  US PPI and updated COVID-19 statistics are awaited.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD pressured under 1.26 amid risk-off mood, Brexit uncertainty

GBP/USD pressured under 1.26 amid risk-off mood, Brexit uncertainty

GBP/USD is trading below 1.26, off the highs. Rising US coronavirus cases are pushing markets lower and the safe-haven dollar higher. Concerns about Brexit and the UK refusal to participate in the EU coronavirus vaccine scheme are weighing on sterling. 

GBP/USD News

Gold: Well-defined battle lines point to range play around $1800

Gold: Well-defined battle lines point to range play around $1800

Gold nurses losses around the $1800 following Thursday’s good two-way businesses. The risk-off theme amid COVID-19 concerns continues to bode well for the US dollar. 

Gold News

Canada Net Change in Employment June Preview: June is looking better and better

Canada Net Change in Employment June Preview: June is looking better and better

Job gains expected to more than double in June. Unemployment rate to drop to 12% from 13.7 in May. Ivey PMI was twice its forecast in June, highest since Nov 2019. USD/CAD would benefit from better June job figures.

Read more

WTI extends Thursday’s drop as virus cases rise

WTI extends Thursday’s drop as virus cases rise

Oil extends overnight sell-off as virus concerns dominate the market sentiment. The resurgence of virus cases in the US has fueled lockdown fears. The US on Thursday registered 65,551 new cases, a record for a 24-hour period.

Oil News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures