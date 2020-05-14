USD/ZAR Price Analysis: Advances to 1-week tops, beyond 18.50 level

  • USD/ZAR recovers further from two-week low and gains traction for the fourth straight session.
  • Fading hopes for a quick economic recovery weighed on emerging currencies, including SA rand.
  • The USD remained well supported after Powell dismissed the idea of negative US interest rates.

The USD/ZAR pair edged higher for the fourth consecutive session on Thursday and climbed beyond mid-18.00s, hitting one-week tops in the last hour.

The pair built on this week's modest recovery from near two-week lows and was being supported by a combination of factor. Growing fears about the second wave of coronavirus infections and fading hopes for a quick global economic recovery dampened demand for emerging market currencies, including the South African rand.

Meanwhile, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa on Wednesday announced that the country would move to a phase-three lockdown and further ease restrictions on the economic activity by the end of the month. The development, however, did little to lend any support to the domestic currency or prompt any fresh selling around the USD/ZAR pair.

On the other hand, the US dollar remained well supported by the fact that the Fed Chair Jerome Powell, in a closely watched speech, rejected the idea of pushing interest rates to sub-zero levels. This coupled with a softer risk sentiment helped revive the US dollar demand and further contributed to the pair's modest uptick on Thursday.

It will now be interesting to see if the USD/ZAR pair is able to capitalize on the move or once again meets with some fresh supply near the top end of a near three-week-old trading range. The mentioned barrier is placed near the 18.75-80 region, which should act as a key pivotal point for short-term traders.

Moving ahead, market participants now look forward to the release of the US Initial Weekly Jobless Claims. The data might influence the USD price dynamics and produce some meaningful trading opportunities later during the early North American session.

Technical levels to watch

USD/ZAR

Overview
Today last price 18.5775
Today Daily Change 0.0797
Today Daily Change % 0.43
Today daily open 18.4978
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 18.6931
Daily SMA50 17.9437
Daily SMA100 16.3184
Daily SMA200 15.5894
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 18.5989
Previous Daily Low 18.2577
Previous Weekly High 18.9592
Previous Weekly Low 18.2773
Previous Monthly High 19.3733
Previous Monthly Low 17.7006
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 18.4686
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 18.388
Daily Pivot Point S1 18.304
Daily Pivot Point S2 18.1102
Daily Pivot Point S3 17.9627
Daily Pivot Point R1 18.6453
Daily Pivot Point R2 18.7928
Daily Pivot Point R3 18.9866

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

