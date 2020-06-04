USD/ZAR cheers US dollar weakness near 11-week low under 17.00

  • USD/ZAR fails to extend the pullback from 16.88 beyond 16.97.
  • Political, coronavirus woes keep gripping the Brazilian real.
  • Brazil’s deputy governor for economic policy Fábio Kanczuk signals further rate cuts by the central bank.
  • US dollar drops to multi-day low amid broad risk-on sentiment, US data will be the key.

USD/ZAR pays a little heed to Brazilian hardships while declining to 16.91 during the early Asian session on Thursday. In doing so, the pair takes clues from the broad US dollar weakness amid risk-on sentiment.

US dollar index (DXY) seesaws around the lowest since March 12 while flashing 97.30, up from the previous day’s bottom of 97.18, by the press time. The greenback recently dropped as market optimism weighed on the US currency’s safe-haven demand.

The risk-on sentiment seems to have taken clues from the US President Donald Trump’s step back from the use of the military to stop riots at home as well as no sanctions for China’s President Xi Jinping for the Hong Kong issue. Also supporting the optimism could be the upbeat activity data and hopes of economic recovery.

On the other hand, Brazil’s central bank policymaker Fábio Kanczuk recently said, as per the New York Times, “a level of 2.25% for Brazil's benchmark Selic interest rate is not written in stone.” The comments suggest further rate cuts from the Central Bank of Brazil.

Also on the negative side could be the rising coronavirus (COVID-19) woes. On Wednesday, Brazil counted a record 1,262 deaths overnight, according to the country’s health ministry, which in turn makes the surge the biggest since the virus outbreak in the nation. Furthermore, haters for the President Jair Bolsonaro and downbeat Industrial Production for April, published the previous day, could also be noted as downbeat catalysts for the Brazilian currency.

Even so, the market’s are currently more interested in looking for the US dollar catalysts and hence today’s ECB monetary policy meeting, as well as the US Jobless Claims, will be the key to watch for immediate direction.

Technical analysis

100-day SMA around 16.85 offers immediate support to the pair ahead of dragging it to 15.78 mark comprising 200-day SMA. Meanwhile, a three-week-old falling trend line near 17.33 could restrict the pair’s immediate upside.

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 16.9134
Today Daily Change -0.0141
Today Daily Change % -0.08%
Today daily open 16.9275
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 17.9048
Daily SMA50 18.249
Daily SMA100 16.8441
Daily SMA200 15.7721
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 17.192
Previous Daily Low 16.8796
Previous Weekly High 17.7327
Previous Weekly Low 17.2921
Previous Monthly High 18.9592
Previous Monthly Low 17.2921
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 16.9989
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 17.0727
Daily Pivot Point S1 16.8074
Daily Pivot Point S2 16.6873
Daily Pivot Point S3 16.495
Daily Pivot Point R1 17.1198
Daily Pivot Point R2 17.3121
Daily Pivot Point R3 17.4322

 

 

