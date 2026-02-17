TRENDING:
Trade War
XAU/USD
Silver
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
Login
|

JPY: JGB moves reshapes Yen dynamics – BNY

JPY: JGB moves reshapes Yen dynamics – BNY
FXStreet Insights TeamFXStreet Insights TeamFXStreet

BNY’s Head of Markets Macro Strategy Bob Savage highlights how falling JGB yields and stronger demand at Japan’s 5-year auction are reshaping views on fiscal dominance and FX risk, with the Japanese Yen appreciating since the February 8 election. He notes equity selling as profit-taking and stresses that JPY 150 in USD/JPY is the next key support level investors are monitoring.

JPY 150 is the next key level

"The focus on rates globally as a brake to unfettered equity buying has been a key part of trading in 2026. The role of bond rallies in offsetting equity selling has been less powerful. However, the moves in JGB yields over the last week suggest a changing attitude."

"What is different today is that demand for 5y JGBs rose to 3.10 bid/cover in the latest sale – the first time that demand has risen since September. The February 8 election has changed how investors think about fiscal dominance and FX risks. Since the vote, the yield curve has flattened and JPY has appreciated."

"Key to trading all risk across markets in 2026 is how much hedging from home and abroad is going on to offset stock flows, with JPY gains reflecting some of the equity unwind, while domestic interest in owning bonds is keeping money at home. JPY 150 is the next key level that investors are watching for USD support and perhaps a limit to the seesawing in equity and bond price action."

(This article was created with the help of an Artificial Intelligence tool and reviewed by an editor.)

Author

FXStreet Insights Team

The FXStreet Insights Team is a group of journalists that handpicks selected market observations published by renowned experts. The content includes notes by commercial as well as additional insights by internal and external analysts.

More from FXStreet Insights Team
Share:

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD extends slide toward 1.1800 on renewed USD strength

EUR/USD extends slide toward 1.1800 on renewed USD strength

EUR/USD extends its daily slide and trades at a fresh weekly low below 1.1850 in the second half of the day on Tuesday. Renewed US Dollar strength, combined with a softer risk tone keep the pair undermined alongside downbeat German ZEW sentiment readings for February. 

GBP/USD falls below 1.3550, pressured by weak UK jobs report

GBP/USD falls below 1.3550, pressured by weak UK jobs report

GBP/USD remains under heavy bearish pressure and falls toward 1.3500 on Tuesday. The UK employment data highlighted worsening labor market conditions, bolstering bets for a BoE interest rate cut next month and making it difficult for Pound Sterling to stay resilient against its peers.

Gold recovers modestly, stays deep in red below $4,950

Gold recovers modestly, stays deep in red below $4,950

Gold (XAU/USD) stages a rebound but remains deep in negative territory below $4,950 after touching its weakest level in over a week near $4,850 earlier in the day. Renewed US Dollar strength makes it difficult for XAU/USD to gather recovery momentum despite the risk-averse market atmosphere.

Crypto Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP upside looks limited amid deteriorating retail demand

Crypto Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP upside looks limited amid deteriorating retail demand

The cryptocurrency market extends weakness with major coins including Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH) and Ripple (XRP) trading in sideways price action at the time of writing on Tuesday.

UK jobs market weakens, bolstering rate cut hopes

UK jobs market weakens, bolstering rate cut hopes

In the UK, the latest jobs report made for difficult reading. Nonetheless, this represents yet another reminder for the Bank of England that they need to act swiftly given the collapse in inflation expected over the coming months. 

Stellar mixed sentiment caps recovery

Stellar mixed sentiment caps recovery

Stellar price remains under pressure, trading at $0.170 on Tuesday after failing to close above the key resistance on Sunday. The derivatives metric supports the bearish sentiment, with XLM’s short bets rising among traders and funding rates turning negative.

Best Brokers in 2026

Best Forex Brokers in 2026: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Best Forex Brokers in 2026: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2026: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2026: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2026: What to know
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2026: What to know
Best Brokers in Mena in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Mena in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best CFD Brokers in 2026: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best CFD Brokers in 2026: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Best Brokers in Latam in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Latam in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2026: Top 5 trusted brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2026: Top 5 trusted brokers
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2026
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2026
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers