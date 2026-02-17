The Euro (EUR) has reversed previous gains against the US Dollar (USD) and is trading lower for the second consecutive day on Tuesday. Price action is hovering right above one-week lows in the area of 1.1830 at the time of writing, with bearish pressure building up amid the release of a disappointing ZEW Economic Sentiment Survey.

Institutional investors’ sentiment about the German economy deteriorated to 58.3 in February from 59.6 in January, below market expectations of an improvement to 65.0, according to data from the ZEW survey released on Tuesday. The confidence about the current economic situation improved to -65.9 from -72.7 in January, but it fell short of the -65.7 market consensus.

Likewise, the Eurozone’s Economic Sentiment Index fell to 39.4 in February, from 40.8, instead of improving to 45.2 as markets had anticipated.

Earlier on the day, the German Harmonised Index of Consumer Prices (HICP) confirmed that inflation contracted 0.1% in January, while year-on-year, consumer prices accelerated to 2.1% from the 2.0% growth seen in December. These figures keep the speculation about further European Central Bank monetary easing alive, and add bearish pressure on the Euro.

The Greenback, on the other hand, maintains a mild bullish tone this week with trade volumes thin as US markets return from a long weekend. Later on Tuesday, the New York Empire State Manufacturing Index might provide some guidance to the USD. Investors, however, might keep a wait-and-see stance ahead of the release of the minutes of the latest Federal Reserve (Fed) meeting, due on Wednesday, and Gross Domestic Product (GDP) and Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) inflation figures, on Friday.

Technical Analysis: EUR/USD has broken trendline support

The EUR/USD broke the trendline support from mid-January lows on Monday and is now testing the bottom of last week's trading range, in the 1.1830 area. Indicators in the 4-hour chart are pointing downwards. The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) holds in negative territory, while the Relative Strength Index (RSI) has declined below 40, hinting at a growing bearish momentum.

A clear break of the mentioned 1.1830 area (February 11 lows) would provide additional confidence for bears to retest early February lows at the 1.1775 area. On the upside, bulls should push the pair back above the broken trendline, now at 1.1870 and Friday's high in the 1.1890 area, to ease negative pressure and shift the focus back towards the February 9,10 and 11 top, around 1.1925.

(The technical analysis of this story was written with the help of an AI tool.)