US Pres. Trump: Don’t think we’ll have to send military in response to protests

Early Thursday morning in Asia, US President Donald Trump crossed wires while being interviewed by Sean Spicer. In addition to conveying economic optimism, the Republican leader offered additional hints to not use harsh military power to tame the riots.
Key quotes
Economy will be even better with a little time.
Will see 'mind boggling' economic numbers this fall.
Don't think we'll have to send the military in response to protests.
Has not thought about sanctions on China's President Xi over Hong Kong.
World Trade Organization (WTO) has been a disaster.
Want to be back to normal but it is a bit too soon.
Amazon is destroying a lot of shopping centers.
Social distancing is not over yet.
FX implications
Even if the news should have added to the market’s present risk-on mood, AUD/USD drops from 0.6925 to 0.6920 after the release. The reason could be spotted from the Republican leader's cautious words on social distancing and dislike for the WTO. As a result, traders may remain skeptic and might want to book some of the latest profits.
