USD vulnerable on expectations that the Fed will not need to raise rates further this year – MUFG

The release of the weaker NFP report for July and the release this week of the US CPI report for July should solidify expectations that the Fed will not need to raise rates further this year and help to re-weaken the US Dollar.

The recent surprise decision from the BoJ to adjust YCC and Fitch’s decision to downgrade the US credit rating have triggered a pick-up in FX market volatility at the start of the summer period. While these recent developments have helped the USD to rebound, we are not convinced the move will prove sustainable.

The USD has derived more support over the past week from the ongoing adjustment higher in long-term US yields and more risk-off trading conditions that have weighed more heavily on popular EM carry currencies.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.