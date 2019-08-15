USD/TRY technical analysis: Looks north after the falling channel breakout

- USD/TRY's daily chart shows a bearish channel breakout.
- The pair could rise to the immediate resistance at 5.7727 in the next few days.
USD/TRY closed at 5.6107 on Wednesday, confirming an upside break of the three-month-long falling channel.
The bearish channel breakout indicates the sell-off from May's high of 6.2458 ended at 5.4495 on Aug. 8 and the bulls have regained control.
The moving average convergence divergence histogram crossed above zero, supporting the falling channel breakout.
So, the resistance at 5.7727 (July 25 high) could be put to test in the short-run. As of writing, the pair is trading largely unchanged on the day at 5.6027.
Daily chart
Trend: Bullish
Technical levels
R1: 5.7727
R2: 5.9326
S1: 5.5620
S2: 5.4495
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Lower highs indicate the path of least resistance is to the downside
The currency pair picked up a bid at 1.1027 on Aug. 1 and jumped to 1.12 on Aug. 5. In the six trading days to Aug. 13, the pair repeatedly faced rejection above 1.1230.
GBP/USD: Heavy below 10-DMA, 2-week old resistance-line
Despite forming similar to the ‘Doji’ candle on a daily chart, GBP/USD lags behind immediate upside barriers while taking rounds to 1.2060 during early Thursday.
USD/JPY back below 106.00, 30-yr Treasury yields slip below 2%
USD/JPY's upside attempts have been sold-off just ahead of the 106 handle, as a rebound in S&P 500 futures is offset by risk-off in the Asian equities, as the 30-year Treasury yields dropped below 2% for the first time ever.
Gold: Bulls back on track for a break of 2019 highs
The price of the yellow metal has fliped back in a bullish trend, reversing losses seen in the prior session. The trend has been in development since a break above the 1450s and has been moving higher for the best part of August.
US Recession Fears: The five currencies to buy (and sell) – ranked
It has finally happened – The US 10-year Treasury bond yield is lower than the 2-year one – an inversion. History shows that when long-term lending is cheaper than for the short-term – a recession follows.