USD/TRY clinches new all-time highs near 13.2000

- USD/TRY moves further north of the 13.0000 mark.
- The lira remains depressed as bets on extra rate cuts raise.
- Investors’ attention shifts to the CPI release on Thursday.
The Turkish lira extends the drop and lifts USD/TRY to fresh all-time highs near 13.2000 on Tuesday.
USD/TRY now looks to data, CBRT
USD/TRY advances for the third session in a row on Tuesday and records new all-time peaks near the 13.2000 mark, always on the back of the intense depreciation of the Turkish currency.
Indeed, President Erdogan’s recent defence of the low-rates policy from the Turkish central bank did nothing but put the lira under extra downside pressure, pushing spot to fresh tops.
In the meantime, all the attention is expected to be on the release of the Turkey’s inflation figures on Thursday, with consensus already pointing to a reading above 20% in November.
USD/TRY key levels
So far, the pair is gaining 2.59% at 13.1069 and a drop below 11.5451 (low November 24) would expose 10.8767 (20-day SMA) and then 9.7214 (55-day SMA). On the other hand, the next up barrier lines up at 13.1838 (all-time high Nov.24) followed by 14.0000 (round level).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD climbs to two-week highs, aproaches 1.1400
EUR/USD preserves its bullish momentum in the second half of the day on Tuesday and closes in on 1.1400 with the dollar facing unabated selling pressure. The benchmark 10-year US T-bond yield is down nearly 5% as safe-haven flows dominate the financial markets.
GBP/USD advances to mid-1.3300s on renewed dollar weakness
GBP/USD gathered bullish momentum during the European trading hours and climbed to 1.3350 area as the greenback remains under selling pressure amid slumping US Treasury bond yields. Investors await FOMC Chairman Powell's testimony.
Gold spikes above $1,800 as focus shifts to Powell's testimony
Gold shot higher in the early American session on Tuesday and climbed above $1,800. Falling US Treasury bond yields ahead of FOMC Chairman Jerome Powell's testimony before US Senate Banking Committee help XAU/USD's gather bullish momentum.
Three major overlooked factors why Ethereum price is about to skyrocket
Ethereum price has been consolidating after the cryptocurrency registered a new all-time high on November 10. Although ETH has been moving sideways, a few factors suggest that the token may be preparing for a massive take-off.
Cyber Monday 2021 Discounts!
Glued to your trading screen on Cyber Monday? Upgrade your skills by signing up for FXStreet’s Premium service, offered at a discount of up to 50%. Fellow traders have already taken advantage of Black Friday profits. What about you?