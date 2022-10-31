“After correcting lower over the past week/month, the Fed will have to send a clear signal that it plans to slow rate hikes and sound more cautious over the need for further tightening to trigger a further leg lower for the US dollar in the week ahead.”

“If the Fed does slow the pace of hikes in December it does not necessarily mean as well that the total amount of tightening delivered in the current tightening cycle will be less although that will be the initial assumption. It could be that the Fed slows the pace of hikes but eventually keeps hiking for longer. The US rate market though is expecting that as the Fed slows the pace of hikes at the end of this year, it will then quickly bring an end to the hiking cycle in the 1H of next year leaving the terminal rate at around 4.75%.”

After its late October swoon, the US Dollar Index is up for the third straight day as critical central bank week gets underway. Unless the Federal Reserve cements a pivot, the greenback is set to remain on a solid foot, economists at MUFG Bank report.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.