USD to extend its bearish trend unless Fed delivers hawkish surprise – MUFG

The US dollar has continued to correct lower this month with the DXY extending its decline to almost 3% from the intra-day high at the end of last month. It has helped to lift EUR/USD back above the 1.2100-level. Will Fed policy update derail the bearish USD trend? According to economists at MUFG Bank, if Powell’s FOMC press conference passes without any surprise change in the cautious communication approach, the USD negative momentum looks set to continue for now.
USD bearish trend extends heading into FOMC meeting
“The main event risk for the US dollar in the week ahead which could potentially challenge the bearish trend currently in place is the latest FOMC meeting on Wednesday. The Fed is expected to acknowledge building evidence of a robust economic recovery at the start of this year. The better than expected economic data flow has lifted the consensus forecast for GDP growth in Q1 to almost 7% annualized. However, it remains too early for Chair Powell to change his dovish stance.”
“By the summer the Fed will likely have enough evidence of a robust recovery to suggest that tapering could be on the horizon.”
“The latest Bloomberg survey has revealed that about 45% of US economists now expect the Fed to begin tapering QE in Q4. However, the Fed is then expected to wait until 2023 to begin raising rates with the median forecasts set at 0.75% by the end of 2023 and 1.25% by the end of 2024.”
“For the US dollar to derive more support in the week ahead, the Fed would have to tweak the ‘some time’ guidance to bring forward QE tapering expectations further. Without a hawkish surprise, the US dollar should continue to trade on the back foot for now.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds gains above 1.2100 ahead of German IFO
EUR/USD is trading above 1.2100, slightly off the two-month tops. Mildly positive market sentiment exerts additional downside pressure on the US dollar. Brussels push stands tough on Brexit. German IFO, US Durable Goods Orders eyed.
GBP/USD teases 1.3900 as US dollar sell-off supersedes Brexit woes
GBP/USD flirts with the 1.3900 round figure heading into London open on Monday. The Cable stays up for the second consecutive day as the US dollar drops to the fresh low since March. The pound cheers BOE policymaker’s economic optimism but ignores doubts over the successful Brexit deal.
Gold confronts 100-HMA barrier, as $1800 beckons once again
Gold (XAU/USD) is looking to extend the recovery from Friday’s low of $1770, as the bulls once again keep their sight on the $1800 barrier. The persistent downbeat tone around the US dollar continues to benefit gold while a cautious market mood also renders supportive.
Bitcoin bulls in full retreat as BTC sentiment slumps to 'fear' territory
Bitcoin price dropped to lows in the $47,000 zone after recording its all-time high at almost $65,000 in the previous week. Bitcoin sentiment on the "Fear and Greed Index" shows it is at its lowest levels in a year.
S&P 500 (SPX) Week Ahead: Equites set another record high as huge earnings week beckons
Equity markets set yet more record highs, big earnings week ahead. Refinitiv data shows 85.4% of reported earnings so far have beaten estimates. Will bears ever come out of hibernation and sell something, anything?