USD/THB: Weak macro to oddly support the baht – ANZ

The Thai baht has recorded a decline of 1.7% against the USD, month-to-date. Yet, economists at ANZ Bank believe the fundamentals point to currency strengthening in the coming months, although some temporary downside risks remain.
Key quotes
“As odd as it may sound, Thailand’s slow economic recovery will continue to support the baht. A prolonged lack of foreign tourist arrivals will likely cap the recovery in household incomes, expenditures and imports. However, Thai exports could benefit from an improving global trade pulse. High gold prices should continue to support the baht, at least in the near-term, since the BoT’s revamped rules for gold trading to prevent bouts of currency strength are expected only by the year-end.”
“On the downside, the risk of political uncertainty has returned as protests have surged, but have thankfully remained peaceful so far. The Finance Minister’s recent resignation just after 26 days in office contributed to the baht’s losses, given investor concerns regarding the void in economic leadership at the helm.”
“We believe that fundamentals will support further currency strength, outweighing the temporary downside risks. However, increased volatility in the near-term cannot be ruled out. We expect USD/THB to reach 30.9 by end-2020.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD pressured below 1.1750 after the debate, ahead of US data
EUR/USD is trading below 1.1750, pressured as the market mood has soured following the chaotic US presidential debate. Investors are awaiting the ADP Non-Farm Payrolls figures and final US GDP.
GBP/USD pressured amid risk-off mood, after UK GDP
GBP/USD is trading closer to 1.28 as the dollar strengthens after the presidential debate. UK GDP was upgraded to -19.8% in the final read for Q2 and markets are awaiting Brexit developments.
XAU/USD flirts with session lows, around $1885 region
Gold edged lower through the early European session and was last seen hovering near the lower of its daily trading range, around the $1885 region.
Forex Today: Dollar rises after an ugly presidential debate, US data, end-of-month flows eyed
The first presidential debate descended turned ugly and President Trump's refusal to say he would accept the election results is weighing on the market mood. ADP Non-Farm Payrolls, final US GDP stands out as September draws to an end.
WTI: Teasing a pennant breakdown, eyes $38 mark ahead of EIA
WTI (futures on NYMEX) is looking to extend Tuesday’s sell-off, as bears gear up for a test of the $38 level amid broad risk-aversion and a potential bear pennant breakdown on the hourly chart.