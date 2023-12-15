USD/SEK stops the bleeding amid US S&P PMI data, eyes on next week’s Riksbank decision

- The USD/SEK pair registers moderate gains, hovering around the 10.280 level.
- Robust Service S&P Global PMI from December PMIs lifted the US Dollar.
- Markets await next week’s Riksbank decision, with no rate hike expected.
In Friday's session, the USD/SEK pair is pushing forward with gains, trading fairly at the 10.280 level. These upward movements have largely been driven by the aftermath of the US S&P PMI data release, which made the US Dollar find a lift after three consecutive days of losses.
In the first part of December, the US private sector slightly expanded according to the S&P Global Composite PMI, which inched up to 51.0 from November's 50.7. However, the Manufacturing PMI showed continuing contraction, dropping to 48.2 from 49.4. On the positive side, the Services PMI showed a slight improvement, rising to 51.3 from 50.8, which seems to make the US Dollar strengthen against its peers.
Next week, when the Riksbank announces it last monetary policy decision in 2023, the pair may see further volatility. In that sense, the Federal Reserve (Fed), hinted at more easing than expected on Wednesday, which fueled a US Dollar sell-off so monetary policy divergences may set the pair's pace in the short term. As for now, the Swedish bank kept its rates steady in November and is expected to do as well in next week’s meeting, while 25 bps of easing are being discounted by swaps markets at the beginning of 2024.
In November’s meeting minutes, the Swedish bank recognized that the labor market and the overall economy were slowing down and weren’t seen committed to further tightening, but they did leave the door open if needed.
USD/SEK levels to watch
On the daily chart, the pair exhibits a bearish stance. This is underpinned by the Relative Strength Index (RSI), which, even though it shows a positive slope, continues to highlight seller dominance as it stands in negative territory. The overall picture is further exacerbated by the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD), which is evenly poised with flat red bars, often suggestive of a prevalent bearish momentum.
Considering the Simple Moving Averages (SMAs), the evidence of bears' influence becomes even more persuasive. The pair trades below the 20, 100, and 200-day SMAs, emphasizing the unchallenged stronghold of bearish influence on the broader context.
In that sense, the recent trading pattern reveals that the bears are on a breather following a three-day losing streak. However, this pause of the bearish trend does not necessarily denote a shift in momentum but can simply be a matter of price re-balance before the selling pressure resumes.
Support Levels: 10.250, 10.220, 10.150.
Resistance Levels: 10.325, 10.350, 10.405 (20-day SMA).
USD/SEK daily chart
USD/SEK
|Overview
|Today last price
|10.2842
|Today Daily Change
|0.0449
|Today Daily Change %
|0.44
|Today daily open
|10.2393
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|10.4302
|Daily SMA50
|10.7513
|Daily SMA100
|10.8459
|Daily SMA200
|10.6839
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|10.438
|Previous Daily Low
|10.1941
|Previous Weekly High
|10.5195
|Previous Weekly Low
|10.365
|Previous Monthly High
|11.2449
|Previous Monthly Low
|10.1997
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|10.2873
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|10.3448
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|10.143
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|10.0466
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|9.8991
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|10.3868
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|10.5343
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|10.6306
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
