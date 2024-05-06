- The USD/SEK pair commences the week with mild gains around 10.80.
- Ahead of the Riksbank decision on Wednesday weak Swedish data pressures down the SEK.
- Markets adjusted their bets on the Fed after the soft NFP report from the US on Friday.
The USD/SEK pair is currently trading with mild gains to begin the week. Despite the optimism from the Federal Reserve's (Fed) projected robust Q2 growth, there are concerns that softer data might impact the USD negatively which may trigger another adjustment of the market's bets on the easing cycle. On the SEK’s side, soft PMIs seem to be applying downward pressure.
On the data front, Sweden's April services and composite PMIs disappointed, with services registering at 48.1 compared to an anticipated 53.8, and a revised figure of 54.1. This decline contributed to a composite PMI of 49.0, down from a revised 53.0 and marked the lowest level since November. As for now, markets anticipate only a 60% chance of a cut this Wednesday from the Riksbank, although a cut becomes fully priced in for June 27.
On the USD side, following the weak job report released on Friday, the likelihood of a July rate cut has surged to 40% from the previous 25%, and the probability of a rate cut in September is near to be price in, after standing at around 55%. The Greenback’s dynamic will be set by the incoming data as Jerome Powell stated that the bank remains data dependent. With no highlights this week, the pair pace will likely be set by the Riksbank’s tone and the market's response to it.
USD/SEK technical analysis
On the daily chart, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) of the USD/SEK pair reveals a transition towards a negative trend falling towards 50. Complementing the RSI effects, the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) histogram is rising yet printing red bars. This brings to light an increasing negative momentum in the market and a shift of momentum which might start favoring the sellers.
USD/SEK daily chart
USD/SEK
|Overview
|Today last price
|10.8067
|Today Daily Change
|0.0166
|Today Daily Change %
|0.15
|Today daily open
|10.7901
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|10.8454
|Daily SMA50
|10.6062
|Daily SMA100
|10.4665
|Daily SMA200
|10.6548
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|10.8969
|Previous Daily Low
|10.7346
|Previous Weekly High
|11.1318
|Previous Weekly Low
|10.7346
|Previous Monthly High
|11.0627
|Previous Monthly Low
|10.4914
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|10.7966
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|10.8349
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|10.7175
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|10.645
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|10.5553
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|10.8798
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|10.9695
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|11.0421
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
