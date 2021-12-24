USD/SEK Price Analysis: Bullish-flag chart pattern in the daily chart targets 9.4000

- The USD/SEK advances some 0.36% during the day at press time.
- Thin market liquidity conditions have favored the greenback, which advances against most G8 currencies.
- USD/SEK Price Forecast: A textbook bullish-flag chart patterns, targets 9.4000.
The USD/SEK advances late in the European session, trading at 9.1256 at the time of writing. On Friday, Wall Street is closed in the US in observance of Christmas; US equity and money markets would re-open on Monday.
Thin market liquidity conditions keep the greenback in the right foot against most G8 majors, except for the British pound, gaining some 0.03%. In the equity markets, most European bourses that opened on Friday are in the green, except for the CAC 40, down some 0.28%.
A recap for US money markets, the US 10-year Treasury yield finished the week at 1.493%, while the US Dollar Index clung to the 96.00 figure, at 96.06, despite losing in the last three trading sessions ahead of Christmas eve.
USD/SEK Price Forecast: Technical outlook
During the Asian and European session, the USD/SEK dipped as low as 9.0500, pierced the December 22 daily low at 9.0535. However, as European traders got to their desks, the pair rallied up to the December 23 daily high around 9.1323, which capped the upward move, settling around current levels.
From the daily chart perspective, the USD/SEK depicts the formation of a “perfect” textbook bullish-flag chart pattern, formed through the month of December, that in the event of breaking around the 9.1500 figure would target 9.4000.
Nevertheless, it would find some hurdles on the way north. The first resistance would be the psychological 9.1500 figure. A breach of the latter would expose successive daily highs/resistance levels reached in December, like the December 20 daily high at 9.1704, followed by the December 3 high at 9.1864, and then the November 26 YTD high at 9.2026.
On the flip side, the first support would be 9.0500. A break below that level would expose the December 16 9.0043, followed by the figure at 9.000.
USD/SEK
|Overview
|Today last price
|9.1166
|Today Daily Change
|0.0332
|Today Daily Change %
|0.37
|Today daily open
|9.0834
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|9.0906
|Daily SMA50
|8.8627
|Daily SMA100
|8.773
|Daily SMA200
|8.6312
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|9.1325
|Previous Daily Low
|9.0537
|Previous Weekly High
|9.171
|Previous Weekly Low
|9.0044
|Previous Monthly High
|9.2026
|Previous Monthly Low
|8.4916
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|9.1024
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|9.0838
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|9.0472
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|9.011
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|8.9683
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|9.126
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|9.1687
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|9.2048
EUR/USD stays indecisive above 1.1300 as risk-on battles Christmas Eve
EUR/USD edged slightly higher toward 1.1350 in the early European session on Friday but lost its traction to turn flat around 1.1330. Trading action is expected to remain subdued with volumes thinning out on Christmas Eve.
GBP/USD consolidates gains above 1.3400 amid thin holiday trading
GBP/USD is up more than 150 pips since the beginning of the week and seems to have gone into a consolidation phase above 1.3400. UK Health Security agency said Omicron is up to 70% less likely to cause hospitalizations than the delta variant.
Gold steadies above $1,800, on track to close second straight week higher
Gold is spending the quiet Christmas Eve day above $1,800 and looks to close the second straight week in the positive territory. The technical picture suggests that buyers remain in control with XAU/USD settling above 200-day SMA.
Polkadot bulls pour in and rally DOT higher
Polkadot price up more than 22% from the December 20 low. Near-term resistance ahead near the $31 value area. Insanely bullish reversal pattern now present on the Point and Figure Chart
Alibaba rides the Santa rally, closing at the day's PoC
BABA got on board the Santa Claus rally on Thursday ahead of the market closing for the weekend holidays. Wall Street's stock market will be closed on Friday in observation of Xmas day.