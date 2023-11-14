USD/SEK falls to multi-month lows as soft CPI data and dovish bets on the Fed weight

NEWS | | By Patricio Martín
  • The USD/SEK plunged towards 10.590, seeing 2.3% losses and hitting it lowest point since August.
  • Swedish and US CPI readings from October came in lower than expected.
  • Dovish bets on the Fed are pushing the pair downwards.

The USD/SEK dived vertically on Tuesday's session, falling to 10.590, tallying 2.3% daily losses. This was mainly driven by the USD weakening after the report of soft inflation figures for October, which was cheered by financial markets as their are now betting on the Federal Reserve (Fed) not hiking in December.

During October, the US Consumer Price Index (CPI) failed to meet expectations, exhibiting a decrease in the annual rate from 3.7% to 3.2%. This figure fell below the consensus forecast of 3.3%. Additionally, the Core CPI experienced a 0.2% increase in October, dropping the annual rate to 4%. These statistics further solidify the prevailing belief that the Federal Reserve is unlikely to proceed with further interest rate increases and cut rates sooner rather than later.

On Wednesday, the US will report Producer Price Index (PPI) and Retail Sales data from October, which could further reinforce the dovish narrative.

On the Swedish side, its CPI declined to 6.5% YoY but failed to trigger a reaction on the pair during the European session.

USD/SEK levels to watch

Based on the daily chart, the USD/SEK displays a bearish technical bias, with indicators reflecting that the sellers covered significant ground. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) reached oversold conditions, which could suggest that an upward correction could be possible in the next sessions, while the Moving Average Convergence (MACD) histogram prints rising red bars.  In the larger context, the pair is now below the 20,100 and 200-day Simple Moving Averages (SMAs), confirming that the outlook has turned negative for the pair.

Supports: 10.650, 10.600, 10.550. 
Resistances: 10.673 (200-day SMA), 10.692, 10.715.


USD/SEK daily chart

 

USD/SEK

Overview
Today last price 10.6026
Today Daily Change -0.2410
Today Daily Change % -2.22
Today daily open 10.8436
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 11.0282
Daily SMA50 11.0431
Daily SMA100 10.8719
Daily SMA200 10.6875
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 10.9163
Previous Daily Low 10.8291
Previous Weekly High 10.9808
Previous Weekly Low 10.8282
Previous Monthly High 11.2275
Previous Monthly Low 10.8482
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 10.8624
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 10.883
Daily Pivot Point S1 10.8097
Daily Pivot Point S2 10.7758
Daily Pivot Point S3 10.7225
Daily Pivot Point R1 10.8969
Daily Pivot Point R2 10.9501
Daily Pivot Point R3 10.984

 

 

GBP/USD hovers below 1.2500 ahead of UK inflation data

GBP/USD hovers below 1.2500 ahead of UK inflation data

GBP/USD floats around 1.2480 during the Asian session on Wednesday. The GBP/USD pair saw a notable surge of 1.79%, reaching the 1.2500 zone following the release of weaker US inflation data overnight.

GBP/USD News

EUR/USD remains capped below the 1.0900 mark amid overbought condition

EUR/USD remains capped below the 1.0900 mark amid overbought condition

The EUR/USD surges above 1.0850 but faces rejection below the 1.0900 mark during the early European trading hours on Wednesday. The weaker-than-expected US inflation data exerts some selling pressure on the US Dollar (USD) and supports the EUR/USD pair. 

EUR/USD News

Gold holds steady just below weekly high touched on Tuesday amid weaker USD

Gold holds steady just below weekly high touched on Tuesday amid weaker USD

Gold price struggles to capitalize on its weekly gains registered over the past two days and oscillates in a narrow trading band during the Asian session on Wednesday. The USD ticks higher and recovers a part of the previous day's slump to its lowest level since September 1.

Gold News

Polygon powers Layer 2 network, aims to connect 50 million users to Ethereum

Polygon powers Layer 2 network, aims to connect 50 million users to Ethereum

OKX used Polygon’s open-source codebase, CDK, to build a Layer 2 network X1 that onboards its users to the Ethereum ecosystem. Polygon’s technology makes it possible for users to join the global on-chain ecosystem of Ethereum and access other CDK chain’s liquidity.

Read more

CPI down to 3.2%: Is the inflation battle won?

CPI down to 3.2%: Is the inflation battle won?

Prior to 2022 and 2023, the monthly CPI announcements from the BLS were a point of interest but not a make-or-break event. However, all eyes have been on the CPI lately, and October’s print gave the financial markets a big jolt.

Read more

