USD/SEK eases from multi-month highs after Riksbank’s hike, US Dollar eases

- USD/SEK increased to 11.247, seeing a 1% gains and then retreated to 11.152.
- The Riksbank hiked to 4%, leaving the door open for further hikes.
- US yields continue to rise, benefiting the USD.
On Thursday’s session, the USD/SEK climbed to its highest level since October 2022, towards 11.247, seeing 1% daily gains, but failed to hold its momentum and settled at 11.152. On the SEK's side, the Swedish Riksbank hiked rates by 25 bps and sounded hawkish, while on the USD side, the Greenback eased during the American session, and seems to be consolidating gains.
Investors assess Riksbank and Fed decisions
The Swedish Riksbank announced on Thursday that it would hike rates from 3.75% to 4% as widely anticipated. In the policy statement, the bank commented that progress was being made, but inflation remained too high, noting that further hikes may be necessary. In the meantime, markets are discounting that the Riksbank will deliver one final hike in November to end the tightening cycle, mainly due to concerns over the health of the Swedish economy, amongst the worst performers in Europe.
On the US side, the Federal Reserve (Fed) held rates steady on Wednesday. Still, their Summary of Economic Projections (SEP) revealed that the median rate forecast of the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) members stood at 5.6% for 2023, meaning that one more hike in on the table. In addition, the rate projections 2024 were revised to 5.1% and virtually delayed rate cuts. These hawkish projections boosted the US yields, which trade in multi-year highs as investors are bracing for one more hike by the Fed and rates being higher for longer. The 10-year bond yield reached 4.47% while the two and 5-year yield rose to 5.14% and 4.61%, respectively. That being said, the DXY index found support at a high near 105.70 and eased to 105.30 but the expectations of a more aggressive Fed will likely limit its losses.
USD/SEK Levels to watch
The USD/SEK daily chart signals a bullish sentiment for the short term. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is favourably positioned in positive territory above its midline, reflecting an upward movement. Similarly, Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) depicts green bars, affirming the bullish momentum. In addition, the pair is above the 20,100,200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA), implying that the bulls retain control on a broader scale.
Support levels: 11.150, 11.070 (20-day SMA), 11.000.
Resistance levels: 11.289, 11.300, 11.406.
USD/SEK Daily Chart
USD/SEK
|Overview
|Today last price
|11.1504
|Today Daily Change
|0.0077
|Today Daily Change %
|0.07
|Today daily open
|11.1427
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|11.0788
|Daily SMA50
|10.7827
|Daily SMA100
|10.7289
|Daily SMA200
|10.5746
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|11.1784
|Previous Daily Low
|11.0275
|Previous Weekly High
|11.2085
|Previous Weekly Low
|11.0496
|Previous Monthly High
|11.0993
|Previous Monthly Low
|10.4126
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|11.0851
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|11.1208
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|11.054
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|10.9653
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|10.9031
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|11.2049
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|11.2671
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|11.3558
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
USD/JPY extends recovery toward 148.00, BoJ in spotlight
USD/JPY is extending recovery toward 148.00 early Friday as bulls stay motivated ahead of the key Bank of Japan (BoJ) interest rate decision. The BoJ is unlikely to adjust its policy settings. The policy guidance, however, will hold the key for the next direction of the pair.
AUD/USD eases to 0.6400 amid mixed Australian PMIs, firmer USD
AUD/USD is trading close to 0.6400, on the defensive in the Asian trading on Friday. The Aussie remains weighed down by the Fed's hawkish stance-led sustained US Dollar strength and mixed Australian PMI readings. Focus on US PMIs.
Gold recovers its losses above $1,910, eyes on US PMI data
Gold price recovers some lost ground around $1,920 amid the USD demand. Hawkish comments from Federal Reserve (Fed) Chair Powell drags XAU/USD price lower. Investors will closely watch the preliminary US S&P Global/CIPS PMI data.
Space ID price succumbs to selling pressure with $3.54 million worth of ID tokens unlocked in a cliff event
Space ID price remains bullish based on the Parabolic SAR price-tracking indicator, which continues to track ID price from below. However, the token is trading at a value that is significantly lower than its rate 24 hours ago, an outcome attributed to its scheduled token unlocks event.
Takeaways into the end of the week
As we head into Friday, there are two important takeaways from developments this week. The first is that higher for longer Fed policy is something investors need to consider more seriously.