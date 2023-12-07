USD/SEK dips ahead of US labor market data despite lower Jobless Claims

- The USD/SEK is down by 0.35%, hovering near the 10.370 level.
- US reports Initial Jobless Claims at 220,000 for the week ending December 2.
- US bond yields are rising ahead of Friday’s NFPs.
The USD/SEK pair shows a downward course in Thursday's session, falling towards the 10.370 mark. The primary driver of this movement is a broad US Dollar weakness, which is consolidating weekly gains ahead of key labor market data on Friday.
On the data front, the U.S. Department of Labor reported that Initial Jobless Claims for the week ending in December 2 stood at 220,000. The figure was somewhat lower than the forecasted 222,000 but increased from its previous 218,000 claims, suggesting a marginally positive outlook in the labor market.
On Friday, the US will disclose a series of key labor market indicators that will shape the expectations for the next Federal Reserve (Fed) decisions. The Nonfarm Payrolls, Unemployment Rate and Average Hourly Earnings from November will be released by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, and while the Payroll figures are projected to reach 180,000, moving up from the previous 150,000, the wage growth ratio is anticipated to decrease to 4% YoY from the former 4.1%. The Unemployment rate is seen remaining steady at 3.9%.
Meanwhile, US Treasury yields are on an ascent. The 2-year yield is trading at 4.6o%, while the 5-year and 10-year yields both stand at around 4.12%. A rise in these yields positively influences the USD value, so the pair's losses may be limited. However, the rhetoric that dominates the market is that the Fed will take a less aggressive approach in light of the recent readings of cooling inflation and evidence of the labor market rebalancing. However, those expectations will be shaped by the incoming data as the bank still remains data-dependent and didn’t rule out further tightening.
USD/SEK levels to watch
According to the daily chart, the USD/SEK has a bearish outlook for the short term. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) shows a negative slope yet remains in positive territory, a hint of selling pressure being supported by the rising red bars of the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD), suggesting a strengthening selling momentum.
In addition, the pairs reside below the 20,100 and 200-day Simple Moving Averages (SMAs), which suggests that the sellers are in command in the broader outlook.
Support Levels: 10.360, 10.350, 10.327.
Resistance Levels: 10.492 (20-day SMA), 10.500, 10.520.
USD/SEK daily chart
USD/SEK
|Overview
|Today last price
|10.3741
|Today Daily Change
|-0.1061
|Today Daily Change %
|-1.01
|Today daily open
|10.4802
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|10.5334
|Daily SMA50
|10.8238
|Daily SMA100
|10.8459
|Daily SMA200
|10.6902
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|10.5027
|Previous Daily Low
|10.4254
|Previous Weekly High
|10.6169
|Previous Weekly Low
|10.1997
|Previous Monthly High
|11.2449
|Previous Monthly Low
|10.1997
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|10.4549
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|10.4732
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|10.4362
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|10.3922
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|10.3589
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|10.5134
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|10.5467
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|10.5907
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
