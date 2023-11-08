- The USD/SEK trimmed daily gains and declined towards 10.900, seeing mild losses.
- The US government bond yields are falling.
- Fed expectations and the bond markets will dictate the pace of the session.
The USD/SEK initially rose to a high of 10.9790 on Wednesday and then stabilised around the 10.900 area, with the trajectory of the pair being set by falling US bond yields, which limited the pair’s upside. Other than that, there were no relevant highlights during the session, and the focus is set on next week’s inflation figures from the US from October.
As the economic calendar had nothing relevant to offer on Wednesday, markets seem to be awaiting fresh stimulus to place their next positions. At the beginning of the week, several Federal Reserve (Fed) were seen pushing back on the dovish narrative, which eventually favoured the rise of the US Dollar and the Treasury yields. Still, investors seem to be awaiting high-tier data, as those will shape the bank's decision next December.
Next week, the US will release Consumer Price Index (CPI) figures from October, which are expected to show a slight deceleration. In that case, markets would likely take of the table the case of a hike in December, which would fuel downward movements on the back of a weakening US Dollar.
In the meantime, the US Treasury 5 and 10-year bond yields are sharply declining, falling towards 4.51%. The 2-year rate stands flat at 4.90%.
USD/SEK Levels to watch
According to the daily chart, the technical outlook for the USD/SEK remains neutral to bearish as the bears are showing signs of recovery. With a flat slope below its midline, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) suggests a period of stability in negative territory, while the Moving Average Convergence (MACD) displays neutral red bars.
On a broader scale, the pair is below the 20-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) but above the 100 and 200-day SMAs, highlighting the continued dominance of bulls. That being said, in case of not recover the 20-day SMA, the pair may see further downside.
Supports: 10.857 (100-day SMA), 10.830, 10.800.
Resistances: 10.9050, 10.950, 11.020 (20-day SMA).
USD/SEK Daily chart
USD/SEK
|Overview
|Today last price
|10.9001
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0245
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.22
|Today daily open
|10.9246
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|11.04
|Daily SMA50
|11.0483
|Daily SMA100
|10.8648
|Daily SMA200
|10.679
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|10.9653
|Previous Daily Low
|10.8772
|Previous Weekly High
|11.2449
|Previous Weekly Low
|10.8692
|Previous Monthly High
|11.2275
|Previous Monthly Low
|10.8482
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|10.9316
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|10.9108
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|10.8794
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|10.8342
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|10.7913
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|10.9676
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|11.0105
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|11.0557
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
