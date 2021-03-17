USD/RUB surges to weekly highs near 74.00 after US Pres. Biden's comments on Russia

In an interview with ABC News on Wednesday, US President Joe Biden said that Russian President Vladimir Putin "will pay a price" for interfering in the US elections, as reported by Reuters. Biden further added that he thinks Putin is a killer.

Market reaction

The Russian rouble came under strong selling pressure following these comments. At the time of press, the USD/RUB pair was trading at its highest level in a week at 73.9158, rising more than 1% on a daily basis.