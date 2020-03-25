USD/RUB: Descend to recover before another attack to the summit – Rabobank

USD/RUB produced a parabolic move higher driven by the precipitous fall in oil prices. Such sharp moves tend to be followed sharp pullbacks before another leg higher unfold, analysts at Rabobank apprise.
Key quotes
“The USD/RUB climbers may retreat to the base camp around the 75.500 level to regain their strength. If conditions deteriorate further for them, they may have to descend further towards the 69.8181-70.842 area.”
“This should be interpreted as a tactical retracement followed by another attack to reach the top which is at around the all-time high at 85.9573.”
“This is based on a very cautious assumption that the coronavirus will last globally for up to 3 months. If severe restrictions imposed across the globe last much longer, USD/RUB could set a new record top.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
