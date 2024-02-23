USD/NOK regains some traction as the US economy holds strong

- The USD/NOK is presently trading higher at 10.53, marking a 0.32% increase during Friday's session.
- The US Dollar stands firm as Fed officials show caution due to robust US economic indicators.
- Investors assess the likelihood of a Fed rate cut in March and May as low due to potential adverse implications on price stability.
- The USD is anticipated to see gains as the market adjusts its easing expectations and pushes the first rate cut from the Fed to June.
In Friday's trading session, the USD/NOK pair is trading at a level of 10.53, registering a modest gain of 0.32%. The US Dollar (USD) is showing a stable performance in light of Federal Reserve (Fed) officials adopting a cautious stance in light of a strong US economy. As a reaction, the probability of a rate cut in March and May by the Fed appears to be low according to the market’s expectations.
On the other hand, the short term of the NOK will be dictated on whether the Norges Bank will follow the Fed’s stance to delay cuts which will be guided by local data. In addition, the Norwegian currency gained momentum in 2024, due to rising Oil prices, as it is an important global producer, so in case, the black gold advances further the pair’s upside may be limited.
USD/NOK technical analysis
On the daily chart, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) for the USD/NOK is currently in positive territory. The upward slope indicates that buyers are beginning to assert control as the RSI readings moved from negative to positive region recently.
Comparatively, the RSI on the hourly chart shows similar signs of buyer dominance as the readings fall within the positive territory. This reaffirms the presence of the buying sentiment in both short and long-term perspective. Nonetheless, this perspective is somewhat dampened by the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD). The MACD shows red bars in the hourly and daily chart, indicating negative momentum despite being flat. This indicates the presence of sellers in the market, putting a halt to the buying pressure as reflected by the RSI.
In the broader context, the pair is below its 20, 100, and 200-day Simple Moving Averages (SMAs) which is indicative of a controlled bear market. However, the underlined strengthening buyer dominance seen from the RSI might provide a reversal in trend if it maintains its consistency.
USD/NOK daily chart
USD/NOK
|Overview
|Today last price
|10.5332
|Today Daily Change
|0.0243
|Today Daily Change %
|0.23
|Today daily open
|10.5089
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|10.5329
|Daily SMA50
|10.419
|Daily SMA100
|10.6783
|Daily SMA200
|10.6499
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|10.5195
|Previous Daily Low
|10.3928
|Previous Weekly High
|10.6955
|Previous Weekly Low
|10.4653
|Previous Monthly High
|10.5626
|Previous Monthly Low
|10.1414
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|10.4711
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|10.4412
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|10.428
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|10.347
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|10.3012
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|10.5547
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|10.6005
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|10.6814
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
