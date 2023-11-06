USD/NOK advances mildly driven by higher US yields

- The USD/NOK is seen at 11.0480 with mild gains.
- US government bond yields are rising and rebounded, providing support to the USD.
- Chair Powell and several other Fed officials will be on the wires during the week.
The USD/NOK stayed firm in Monday's session and traded at the 11.0480 area with mild gains, driven by rising US bond yields and a negative market mood, which dictated the pace of the movements during the session. In either country, no relevant data was released, and the week’s highlights will be Jerome Powell and other Federal Reserve (Fed) official's speeches, where investors will look for further clues on the next decisions.
As for now, the USD has weakened significantly, mainly because markets are confident that the Fed is reaching the end of its tightening cycle as the effects of the monetary policy are starting to kick in just now. On Friday, the US Nonfarm Payrolls report saw the job creation pace decelerating and the Unemployment rising, signs that the Fed officials wanted to see. As a reaction, the US yields plummeted, as well as the hawkish bets on the next December meeting of the Fed, as swaps markets are now pricing only 10% odds of a 25 bps hike.
That being said, Powell left the door open for another hike in December in case the data justified it, and the bank will get two inflation readings and a jobs report until then, which will likely shape the decision.
In the meantime, the US Treasury bond yields, which fell to multi-week lows last week, are recovering and have helped the US dollar stop its bleeding. The 2-year bond rate rose to 4.90%, while the 5 and 10-year yields increased to 4.60% and 4.65%.
USD/NOK Levels to watch
Based on the daily chart, USD/NOK maintains a neutral to bearish technical perspective, with the bears gradually asserting themselves but still have more work to do. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) has a flat slope near the bearish territory, while the Moving Average Convergence (MACD) histogram presents bigger red bars.In the larger context, the pair is below the 20-day Simple Moving Average (SMA), but above the 100 and 200-day SMAs, implying that the bulls remain in control on a broader scale.
Supports: 11.038, 11.025, 11.020
Resistances: 11.057 (20-day SMA), 11.110, 11.150.
USD/NOK daily chart
USD/NOK
|Overview
|Today last price
|11.0399
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0065
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.06
|Today daily open
|11.0464
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|11.0459
|Daily SMA50
|10.8703
|Daily SMA100
|10.6472
|Daily SMA200
|10.6027
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|11.1808
|Previous Daily Low
|11.0221
|Previous Weekly High
|11.2519
|Previous Weekly Low
|11.0221
|Previous Monthly High
|11.277
|Previous Monthly Low
|10.6561
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|11.0827
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|11.1201
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|10.9854
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|10.9244
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|10.8267
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|11.144
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|11.2417
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|11.3027
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
