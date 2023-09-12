USD/MXN wavers amid risk aversion as investors’ focus shifts to US inflation data

- USD/MXN trades at 17.2607, with the dollar gaining 0.20% as risk-off sentiment prevails in the market.
- US inflation data due Wednesday could be a game-changer; CPI expected to rise from 3.2% to 3.6% YoY.
- Mexico’s 2024 economic package proposes fiscal deficit increase to 4.9% of GDP, the highest in 36 years.
The Mexican Peso (MXN) loses some ground vs. the US Dollar (USD) after strengthening to 17.2688, but the latter regains some composure as the North American session progresses. A scarce economic docket in the US and a risk-off impulse keep investors seeking safety ahead of US inflation data. The USD/MXN is trading at 17.2607.
Mexican Peso retraces slightly as investors await US CPI, digests Mexico’s 2024 economic package
Risk aversion is boosting the Greenback vs. the Mexican Peso, as US equities remain trading with losses, except for the Dow Jones. Market participants are bracing for the release of August’s inflation data in the US on Wednesday. The Consumer Price Index (CPI) is expected to rise from 3.2% to 3.6% YoY, while core CPI will drop from 4.7% to 4.3%.
Ahead of the data, the buck is printing gains of 0.20%, as shown by the US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the American Dollar’s performance against six counterparts. The DXY is at 104.74, underpinned by the advancement of the US 2-year Treasury note yield, peaking at 5.00%.
A risk-off impulse and firm US Treasury bond yields are backing the US Dollar (USD) ahead of the release of August inflation data in the United States. The US 10-year benchmark note sits at 4.292%, unchanged compared to yesterday, contrary to the American Dollar (USD), as shown by the US Dollar Index (DXY). The DXY tracks the buck’s performance against a basket of six peers and prints solid gains of 0.30% at 104.83 after dropping to a four-day low of 104.42.
On the US front, the US Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) will release August’s inflation data on Wednesday. The Consumer Price Index (CPI) is expected to jump from 3.2% to 3.6% YoY, while core CPI will drop from 4.7% to 4.3%. A higher-than-expected inflation reading would reignite speculations about another rate hike by the US Federal Reserve.
Across the border, the economic package in Mexico for 2024 proposes an increase in the fiscal deficit from 3.3% to 4.9% of GDP in 2023, the most significant negative balance in 36 years. The budget assumes the USD/MXN exchange rate would average 17.60 by the end of 2025 while considering the Mexican oil exports would be selling at around $56.7 per barrel next year.
Given the fundamental backdrop, the USD/MXN would likely continue to edge lower unless tomorrow’s CPI data rises above estimates and put another interest rate increase into the table. Otherwise, expect further Mexican Peso strength, which could drive the pair back towards the 17.0000 barrier.
USD/MXN Price Analysis: Technical outlook
From a daily chart perspective, the pair is challenging technical support at the 100-day Moving Average (DMA) at 17.2558, which capped the USD/MXN drop. A daily close below the latter, and the pair could test the 20-DMA at 17.0929 before slumping toward the psychological 17.0000 price level. For an upward resumption, the exotic pair must reclaim the 17.5000 area before testing the September 11 high at 17.5927.
USD/MXN
|Overview
|Today last price
|17.2527
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0221
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.13
|Today daily open
|17.2748
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|17.0924
|Daily SMA50
|17.0123
|Daily SMA100
|17.2702
|Daily SMA200
|18.0075
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|17.5959
|Previous Daily Low
|17.2722
|Previous Weekly High
|17.7094
|Previous Weekly Low
|17.0447
|Previous Monthly High
|17.4274
|Previous Monthly Low
|16.6945
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|17.3959
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|17.4723
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|17.1661
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|17.0573
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|16.8424
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|17.4898
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|17.7047
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|17.8135
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD rises above 1.0720 as Dollar loses momentum
EUR/USD was able to hold above 1.0700, and during the American session, it trimmed its losses, rising above 1.0720. The momentum of the US Dollar has diminished as market sentiment improves, and US yields remain steady ahead of US CPI figures.
GBP/USD consolidates losses, steady around 1.2470
GBP/USD stabilized around 1.2470 after bottoming out at 1.2458. The Pound weakened following mixed UK employment data, while the US Dollar strengthened ahead of the release of US CPI data.
Gold extends slide to fresh two-week low Premium
Gold fell on Tuesday amid renewed US Dollar demand, with XAU/USD trading as low as $1,907.53 a troy ounce. The bright metal lost the most during European trading hours, as dismal local data spurred concerns about an economic setback in the United Kingdom and the Euro Zone.
Cardano price plummets despite rise in development activity and transaction volume, why?
Cardano price has been on a downtrend since September 2021, with no meaningful attempts to break higher. This persistent southbound move is accompanied by a steady rise in transaction volume and a steep rise in development activity.
Mullen Automotive Stock Forecast: MULN jumps more than 16% following Romeo deal
Mullen Automotive (MULN) stock jumped more than 16% at the open on Tuesday to above $0.51. MULN has finally begun to develop an uptrend following the $3.5 million purchase of battery manufacturing equipment from Romeo Power.