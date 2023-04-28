USD/MXN tumbles below 18.0000 amid solid US earnings and higher inflation concerns

- USD/MXN to finish the week almost flat, with gains of 0.70%.
- Data from the United States justified a 25 bps hike by the Fed at the May meeting, though it did not boost the US Dollar.
- USD/MXN Price Analysis: Downward pressured below 18.00; otherwise, expect a rally to the 20-DMA at 18.10000.
The Mexican Peso (MXN) appreciates during the last trading day of the week, as shown by the USD/MXN tumbling 0.25%, amidst a risk-on impulse due to US stocks posting solid earnings. US data flashed signs that inflation is too high, a green light for another rate increase by the Federal Reserve (Fed). At the time of writing, the USD/MXN is trading at 17.9830 after hitting a high of 18.1089.
USD/MXN holds steady weekly gains of 0.70%, despite lackluster response to US data
Wall Street finished the last trading day of April with solid gains, propelled by earnings from Exxon and Intel. A report by the US Commerce Department showed that inflation in March, as measured by the Fed’s preferred gauge for inflation, the core Personal Consumption Expenditure (PCE), rose by 0.3% MoM in line with estimates. On an annual basis, figures rose by 4.6%, above forecasts of 4.5%, increasing the chances for another quarter of percent rate hike by the US central bank.
Given the backdrop, the swaps market continued to price in a 25 bps hike for the May meeting though investors remain reluctant to believe the Fed’s rhetoric of going higher for longer. The CME FEdWatch Tool odds for a 25 bps lift stood at 84%, but the first rate cut is expected by September.
In the meantime, the US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the value of six currencies against the greenback, advances 0.20% to 101.681 but fails to impress USD/MXN buyers as the pair extended its losses past the 18.0000 figure.
In other data, Consumer Sentiment in the US stood at 63.5, an improvement over the latest reading of 62.0, as revealed by the University of Michigan (UoM) poll. Inflation expectations for a one-year horizon rose to 4.6% from 3.6%, and expectations for a 5-year uptick to 3% from 2.9%.
On the Mexican front, the economy expanded by 1.1% QoQ, above the previous 0.5% growth in Q4, 2022, as reported by INEGI. On an annual basis, the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) grew by 3.9%, exceeding the forecasts of 3.3%.
Aside from this, USD/MXN traders would look for clues to next week’s Federal Reserve Open Market Committee (FOMC) decision on Wednesday afternoon, and the US Nonfarm Payrolls report on Friday
USD/MXN Technical Analysis
The downtrend in the USD/MXN pair stays intact after testing the 20-day EMA earlier in the day. However, USD/MXN sellers must drag the exchange rate below the April 25 low of 17.9505 if they want to re-test the YTD low at 17.8968. Conversely, the USD/MXN buyers must crack 18.0000 and the 20-day EMA at around 18.1000 if they want to challenge the 50-day EMA At 18.2910.
USD/MXN
|Overview
|Today last price
|17.9939
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0450
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.25
|Today daily open
|18.0389
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|18.086
|Daily SMA50
|18.2758
|Daily SMA100
|18.6967
|Daily SMA200
|19.3062
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|18.2
|Previous Daily Low
|18.0182
|Previous Weekly High
|18.1542
|Previous Weekly Low
|17.9329
|Previous Monthly High
|19.2324
|Previous Monthly Low
|17.8977
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|18.0877
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|18.1306
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|17.9714
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|17.9039
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|17.7895
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|18.1532
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|18.2676
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|18.3351
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD rebounds above 1.1000, looks to post small weekly gains
EUR/USD has regained its traction and climbed above 1.1000, erasing its daily losses in the process. Following a negative opening, Wall Street's main indexes turned positive on the day on Friday, making it difficult for the US Dollar to preserve its strength.
GBP/USD heads for highest close in almost a year near 1.2600
GBP/USD rose sharply on Friday breaking to fresh highs. The pair jumped to 1.2583, the highest level since May 2022, as the Pound outperformed and the US Dollar tumbled amid risk appetite.
Gold rebounds toward $1,990 as US yields turn south
Following a drop below $1,880, Gold price turned north and advanced toward $1,990 on Friday. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield is down nearly 2% on the day below 3.5%, fueling XAU/USD's recovery ahead of the weekend.
SHIB devs gear up for update, BNB crumbles under selling pressure, Ethereum deposits climb
Shiba Inu developers are working on a technical update, a cold wallet according to recent developments. Shiba Inu is therefore likely to recover from its downward trend with the bullish catalyst.
Intel Stock advances 4% on Tower Semi news
INTC stock has moved up 4.3% in Friday's premarket after the legacy chipmaker lost less money that Wall Street expected in the first quarter. INTC shares initially sold off on Thursday's post-market release.