USD/MXN rebounds to 16.80 as risk-off sentiment prevails before US CPI release

- USD/MXN halts its losing streak ahead of US Inflation data on Tuesday.
- Mexican Industrial Production data is expected to show growth in January.
- US CPI (MoM) is anticipated a slight increase in February.
USD/MXN snaps its eight-day losing streak as risk-off sentiment dominates ahead of the scheduled release of US inflation data on Tuesday. The USD/MXN pair trades higher around 16.80 during the European session.
The market anticipates a slight increase in February's US inflation (MoM) figure. A robust US Consumer Price Index (CPI) data would likely reduce the chances of an immediate rate cut by the Federal Reserve (Fed).
Mexico's economic calendar includes Industrial Production data for January on Tuesday, with market expectations indicating a monthly increase of 0.4% and a yearly rise of 2.1%. Additionally, market participants are eagerly anticipating the upcoming policy meeting of the Bank of Mexico (Banxico) on March 21.
The 12-Month Inflation rate decreased from a seven-month high in January. However, Core Inflation rose higher than the previous increase. Headline Inflation increased less than expected and lower than the previous rise.
US Nonfarm Payrolls added more jobs in February compared to January's figure and market expectations. However, US Average Hourly Earnings (YoY) increased but remained below both the estimated and previous readings.
Additionally, Federal Reserve (Fed) Chair Jerome Powell suggested potential cuts in borrowing costs sometime this year, highlighting that such actions would depend on the inflation trajectory aligning with the Fed's 2% target. According to the CME FedWatch Tool, there has been a slight decline in the probability of a rate cut in June, currently standing at 68.9%.
USD/MXN
|Overview
|Today last price
|16.8116
|Today Daily Change
|0.0212
|Today Daily Change %
|0.13
|Today daily open
|16.7904
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|17.0183
|Daily SMA50
|17.0583
|Daily SMA100
|17.2194
|Daily SMA200
|17.2357
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|16.8335
|Previous Daily Low
|16.7818
|Previous Weekly High
|17.0292
|Previous Weekly Low
|16.7642
|Previous Monthly High
|17.2852
|Previous Monthly Low
|16.9953
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|16.8016
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|16.8138
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|16.7703
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|16.7503
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|16.7187
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|16.822
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|16.8535
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|16.8736
EUR/USD consolidates above 1.0900 ahead of US inflation data
EUR/USD is consolidating gains above in Tuesday's European trading. A subdued US Dollar alongside the US Treasury bond yields keeps the pair. afloat. However, further upside in EUR/USD hinges on the US CPI data release.
GBP/USD drops below 1.2800 after weak UK jobs data
GBP/USD is extending losses below 1.2800 in the European session on Tuesday. The data from the UK showed that the ILO Unemployment Rate rose to 3.9% while the wage inflation cooled down, weighing negatively on the Pound Sterling. US CPI data is next in focus.
Gold price remains depressed near daily low as traders look to US CPI for fresh impetus
Gold price meets with some supply and snaps a nine-day winning streak to a record peak. The downtick could be attributed to some profit-taking ahead of the crucial US CPI report.
Ethereum price unlikely to be moved by SEC ETF decision as approval odds diminish, analysts say
Ethereum’s recent technical updates have reduced the probability of a Spot Ether ETF approval, according to analysts at Blofin. SEC’s decision on Spot Ethereum ETF may not influence the breakthrough of Ether price, experts say.
US February CPI Data Preview: Investors to look at hints over timing of Federal Reserve easing cycle
Inflation in the US is forecast to rise at an annual pace of 3.1% in February, matching the increase recorded in January. The Core CPI inflation rate, which excludes volatile food and energy prices, is forecast to tick down to 3.7% from 3.9% in the same period.