USD/MXN Price Analysis: Mexican Peso pares Banxico-inflicted losses below 50-EMA

- USD/MXN retreats from key EMA hurdle, fades the previous day’s rebound from one-week low.
- Banxico kept benchmark interest rates unchanged on mixed inflation clues.
- Bullish MACD signals keep Mexican Peso sellers hopeful of crossing four-month-old resistance.
- Bears need validation from 16.70 and US inflation data to keep the reins.
USD/MXN clings to mild losses near 17.11 heading into Friday’s European session as market players seek more clues to defend the previous day’s recovery from the weekly low. In doing so, the Mexican Peso (MXN) pair fades the currency’s fall past Banxico’s status quo amid fears of the Federal Reserve’s (Fed) policy pivot.
That said, the bullish MACD signals join the USD/MXN pair’s ability t stay beyond the 21-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) and five-week-old horizontal support to keep the buyers hopeful to visit the area between 17.00 and 16.98.
Even so, the 50-EMA hurdle of 17.14 guards the immediate upside of the USD/MXN pair, a break of which could direct the Mexican Peso (MXN sellers toward the downward-sloping resistance line from early April, close to 17.28 at the latest.
It’s worth observing that the monthly high of nearly 17.42 acts as the final defense of the Mexican Peso buyers.
On the flip side, a clear break below the 16.98 support needs validation from the previous monthly low of around 16.62 to convince the USD/MXN bears.
Overall, USD/MXN remains on the bull’s radar despite the latest retreat.
USD/MXN: Daily chart
Trend: Limited upside expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|17.1102
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0260
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.15%
|Today daily open
|17.1362
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|16.922
|Daily SMA50
|17.0671
|Daily SMA100
|17.4979
|Daily SMA200
|18.2627
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|17.1426
|Previous Daily Low
|16.9101
|Previous Weekly High
|17.4274
|Previous Weekly Low
|16.6694
|Previous Monthly High
|17.3957
|Previous Monthly Low
|16.6258
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|17.0538
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|16.9989
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|16.9834
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|16.8305
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|16.7509
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|17.2158
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|17.2954
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|17.4482
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
