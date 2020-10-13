USD/MXN Price Analysis: Downside limited while above 21.10

By Matías Salord
  • Mexican peso losses momentum against US dollar, holds positive bias.
  • USD/MXN rebounds from key support area at 21.15.

The USD/MXN is rising on Tuesday for the second day in a row, at a modest pace. It continues to rebound from the 21.15 support line. A consolidation under 21.10 is needed to clear the way to more losses, for a test of the September low at 20.84.

The current bias favors an extension of the rebound in USD/MXN that could gain momentum if it breaks above 21.50. The next target would be the 20-day moving average at 21.65. The next resistance is seen at 21.95.

While the bias points to the downside, above 21.10 the odds of a rebound will remain high. A break of 22.35 would negate the positive outlook for the Mexican peso.

USD/MXN daily chart

 

USD/MXN

Overview
Today last price 21.3504
Today Daily Change 0.1386
Today Daily Change % 0.65
Today daily open 21.2118
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 21.6401
Daily SMA50 21.8295
Daily SMA100 22.0937
Daily SMA200 21.8489
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 21.3048
Previous Daily Low 21.1246
Previous Weekly High 21.7632
Previous Weekly Low 21.1152
Previous Monthly High 22.7008
Previous Monthly Low 20.8444
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 21.2359
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 21.1934
Daily Pivot Point S1 21.1226
Daily Pivot Point S2 21.0335
Daily Pivot Point S3 20.9424
Daily Pivot Point R1 21.3029
Daily Pivot Point R2 21.394
Daily Pivot Point R3 21.4831

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

