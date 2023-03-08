USD/MXN plummets to fresh 5-year lows below $18.00 despite Powell’s hawkish comments

- The US ADP Employment Change report exceeded estimates but failed to boost the USD vs. the MXN.
- US Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell will testify in the US House of Representatives, expected to remain hawkish.
- USD/MXN Price Analysis: A break below 18.000 warrants further downside, with bears eyeing 17.4498.
The USD/MXN tumbled below the psychological $18.00 barrier on Wednesday despite hawkish remarks by US Federal Reserve’s (Fed) Chair Jerome Powell. On Tuesday, the Mexican Peso (MXN) depreciated towards the weekly high of 18.1800, but it’s staging an astonishing recovery, and dived to 5-year lows at 17.9255. At the time of writing, the USD/MXN is trading at 17.9690, down 0.76%.
US ADP employment data exceeded estimates ahead of the US NFP report
Wall Street opened in the green. The February US ADP National Employment Report showed that private hiring in the United States (US) increased by 242,000 jobs, above estimates of 200,000. That reinforces Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s stance that the labor market is tight and that there is work to do.
On Tuesday, Fed Chair Jerome Powell testified before the US Senate Finance Committee. He acknowledged that the rate peak would be higher and opened the door for significant rate hikes. Powell added that would be decided based on incoming data. Traders should be aware that the US Nonfarm Payrolls report for February and next week’s inflation data will be featured ahead of the Fed’s March meeting.
In the meantime, the US Dollar Index (DXY), a gauge of the buck’s value vs. six currencies, retraces 0.11%, down at 105.502, influenced by falling UST bond yields. The US 10-year T-note rate is at 3.913%, dropping five bps.
Aside from this, inflation in Mexico is expected to slow its pace in February, according to a Reuters poll. Seventeen analysts forecasted by Reuters expect inflation at 7.69% in February, below January’s 7.91%.
The Bank of Mexico (Banxico) central bank members expressed that rates could be raised moderately since the next monetary policy meeting, as shown by the latest meeting minutes. Even though there’s one dissenter, most of the board agreed that the tightening cycle is about to end.
That could favor a recovery of the US Dollar (USD) in the medium to long term. Therefore, the USD/MXN bias could shift upwards based on reduced interest rate differentials between the Fed and Banxico.
USD/MXN Technical analysis
The USD/MXN remains downward biased after plummeting below the 18.0000 barrier. Oscillators like the Relative Strength Index (RSI) accelerate to the downside. Meanwhile, the Rate of Change (RoC) is back below neutral, suggesting that sellers are gathering momentum. That said, the USD/MXN first support would be the July 2017 lows at 17.4498. A breach of the latter would expose April’s 2016 lows at 17.0509, ahead of $17.00.
What to watch?
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds steady near 1.0550 after US data
EUR/USD continues to trade in its daily range at around 1.0550 in the early American session on Wednesday. The monthly ADP report showed that employment in the US private sector rose by 242K in February but this data failed to trigger a reaction. Eyes on Powell's testimony.
USD/CAD holds above 1.3750 as BoC leaves key rate unchanged at 4.5%
USD/CAD trades at its highest level since early November at around 1.3770 in the American session on Wednesday. As expected, the Bank of Canada announced that it left its policy rate unchanged at 4.5%, making it difficult for the Canadian Dollar to gather strength.
Gold struggles gather recovery momentum, stays near $1,810
Gold price has lost its traction and retreated to $1,810 area after having recovered toward $1,820 earlier in the session. The stronger-than-expected ADP Employment Change for February helps the US Dollar preserve its strength, capping XAU/USD's upside ahead of Powell.
Should Shiba Inu holders expect a 65% upswing or sell-off as SHIB developers tease Shibarium launch this week?
Shiba Inu developers announced the launch of SHIB’s awaited layer-2 scaling solution Shibarium this week. Shibarium will enhance the scalability of SHIB and provide cheaper transactions to Shiba Inu holders.
Tesla Stock News and Forecast: TSLA dips 2% on Model Y steering wheel investigation
Tesla (TSLA) stock dropped nearly 2% in Wednesday's premarket after US regulators said they would begin an investigation of Tesla's steering wheels in its 2023 Model Y vehicles.