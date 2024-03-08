USD/MXN moves sideways ahead of US Nonfarm Payrolls, lingers near 16.90

NEWS | | By Akhtar Faruqui
  • USD/MXN consolidates as traders await the crucial labor market indicators.
  • The US Dollar Index (DXY) attempts to halt its losing streak that began on March 1.
  • Mexico’s 12-Month Inflation rose by 4.40% in February, compared to a 4.88% rise in January.

USD/MXN consolidates with reduced volatility, which could be attributed to investors exercising caution ahead of the scheduled release of US Nonfarm Payrolls and other employment data on Friday. The pair trades near 16.90 during the European session on Friday.

The Mexican Peso (MXN) could have faced downward pressure following the release of the country's 12-Month Inflation, rising by 4.40% in February. This figure marked a decline from a seven-month high of 4.88% rise in January and was slightly lower than the forecasted increase of 4.42%.

The Bank of Mexico (Banxico) reported that Core Inflation increased by 0.49%, higher than the previous 0.40% rise. However, Headline Inflation rose by 0.9%, which was lower than the expected 0.11% and the previous 0.89% increase.

On Thursday, US Initial Jobless Claims remained steady at 217K for the week ending on March 1, despite expectations of 215K. Meanwhile, US Nonfarm Productivity maintained a consistent growth rate of 3.2% in the fourth quarter of 2023, slightly surpassing market expectations of 3.1%.

On Friday, US Nonfarm Payrolls are projected to report 200K new jobs created in February, compared to 353K previously, potentially reinforcing market expectations of a Federal Reserve (Fed) rate cut in June. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell hinted at the possibility of interest rate cuts occurring sometime in 2024. The CME FedWatch Tool suggests a 56.7% likelihood of a 25-basis points rate cut in June. These factors are collectively exerting downward pressure on the US Dollar, consequently undermining the USD/MXN pair.

USD/MXN

Overview
Today last price 16.8723
Today Daily Change -0.0047
Today Daily Change % -0.03
Today daily open 16.877
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 17.0461
Daily SMA50 17.0653
Daily SMA100 17.2474
Daily SMA200 17.2428
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 16.9244
Previous Daily Low 16.8487
Previous Weekly High 17.1443
Previous Weekly Low 16.9982
Previous Monthly High 17.2852
Previous Monthly Low 16.9953
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 16.8776
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 16.8955
Daily Pivot Point S1 16.8423
Daily Pivot Point S2 16.8077
Daily Pivot Point S3 16.7666
Daily Pivot Point R1 16.918
Daily Pivot Point R2 16.9591
Daily Pivot Point R3 16.9937

 

 

