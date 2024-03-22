USD/MXN inches higher to near 16.80, following US data and Banxico's policy rate cut

- USD/MXN extend its winning streak for the third successive session on Friday.
- S&P Global Manufacturing PMI rose to 52.5 against the expected 51.7 and 52.2 prior.
- Banxico has lowered its interest rates by 25 bps to 11.0% in its March policy meeting.
USD/MXN rises on stronger US Dollar (USD) following mixed S&P preliminary Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) data and robust weekly Jobless Claims from the United States (US). The pair trades higher around 16.80 during the European session on Friday.
Additionally, the Bank of Mexico (Banxico) has reduced its interest rates by 25 basis points (bps) to 11.0% in a March policy meeting held on Thursday. This has contributed to the downward pressure on the Mexican Peso (MXN), consequently, underpinning the USD/MXN pair.
Additionally, the Bank of Mexico is set to release the 1st half-month Core Inflation for March, with expectations of a 0.26% increase, compared to the previous increase of 0.24%. The 1st half-month Inflation is anticipated to show a rise of 0.28%, a turnaround from the previous decline of 0.1%.
In March, the S&P Global Services PMI showed a slight decline, dropping to 51.7 from 52.3, slightly below the expected reading of 52.0. On the other hand, the Manufacturing PMI increased to 52.5, surpassing expectations of 51.7 and the previous figure of 52.2. Initial Jobless Claims for the week ending on March 15 came in at 210K, below the 215K expected and 212K prior.
The US Dollar Index (DXY) has continued to strengthen despite lower US Treasury yields. However, the US Dollar encountered challenges following the Federal Reserve's (Fed) reaffirmation of expectations for three interest rate cuts in 2024. The prevailing consensus indicates the commencement of an easing cycle in June, with the timing of subsequent cuts dependent on incoming data.
USD/MXN
|Overview
|Today last price
|16.7924
|Today Daily Change
|0.0541
|Today Daily Change %
|0.32
|Today daily open
|16.7383
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|16.8829
|Daily SMA50
|17.0238
|Daily SMA100
|17.1165
|Daily SMA200
|17.2147
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|16.7888
|Previous Daily Low
|16.6683
|Previous Weekly High
|16.8572
|Previous Weekly Low
|16.6461
|Previous Monthly High
|17.2852
|Previous Monthly Low
|16.9953
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|16.7428
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|16.7143
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|16.6748
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|16.6113
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|16.5544
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|16.7953
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|16.8523
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|16.9157
